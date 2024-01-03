Thirsty Girl Productions Presents FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE Valentine's Spectacular!, February 14

Live music with Shelly Watson and Cupid on the Keys.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Thirsty Girl Productions Presents FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE Valentine's Spectacular!, February 14 Join Hostess Shelly Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties,  Wednesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!

 

Live music with Shelly Watson and Cupid on the Keys.

 

And hot & steamy All-Star burlesque with Pearls Daily, Jack Barrow, Little Miss Lixx, Aquarius Moon,  Fancy Feast, Andrea Flow, Demi Remi, Ruby Quinn, Mercy Masala,  & Broody Valentino

 

 

Plus DJ Momotaro,  Rosie Tulips,  and more!

 

 

6:30 Doors,   

7:30 Live Music

8pm Burlesque

Tickets $25-$75

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street,

NYC, 10012

Click Here

www.thirstygirlproductions.com




