Thirsty Girl Productions Presents FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE Valentine's Spectacular!, February 14

Live music with Shelly Watson and Cupid on the Keys.
POPULAR
Join Hostess Shelly Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Wednesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
Live music with Shelly Watson and Cupid on the Keys.
And hot & steamy All-Star burlesque with Pearls Daily, Jack Barrow, Little Miss Lixx, Aquarius Moon, Fancy Feast, Andrea Flow, Demi Remi, Ruby Quinn, Mercy Masala, & Broody Valentino
Plus DJ Momotaro, Rosie Tulips, and more!
6:30 Doors,
7:30 Live Music
8pm Burlesque
Tickets $25-$75
Le Poisson Rouge
158 Bleecker Street,
NYC, 10012
www.thirstygirlproductions.com
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You