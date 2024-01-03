Thirsty Girl Productions Presents FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE Valentine's Spectacular!, February 14

Join Hostess Shelly Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Wednesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!

Live music with Shelly Watson and Cupid on the Keys.

And hot & steamy All-Star burlesque with Pearls Daily, Jack Barrow, Little Miss Lixx, Aquarius Moon, Fancy Feast, Andrea Flow, Demi Remi, Ruby Quinn, Mercy Masala, & Broody Valentino

Plus DJ Momotaro, Rosie Tulips, and more!

6:30 Doors,

7:30 Live Music

8pm Burlesque

Tickets $25-$75

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street,

NYC, 10012

Click Here

www.thirstygirlproductions.com