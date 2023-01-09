The Green Room 42 Presents 'A John Hume And Friends Love Letter To Broadway'

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, presents A John Hume and Friends Love Letter To Broadway on Thursday, February 9th at 9:30 PM.

After years of giving all their holiday love only to Christmas, John Hume & Friends return with a brand-new musical revue marking the internationally recognized Day of Love, Valentine's Day. Since getting married in the Fall of 2022, Johnnie's been in the mood for love and inviting all his friends to celebrate everyone's favorite Hallmark holiday, Broadway-style!

"I am thrilled to be debuting this show at The Green Room 42. This will be a new venue for the Friends and I think it's the perfect spot for our intimate (wink, wink) celebration of our love of "The Great Bright Way" (thank you Whoppi)!"

Created, produced, and directed by John C. Hume, this all-new Love Letter to Broadway will feature a stellar cast singing beloved tunes about romance and love from the breadth of the Broadway Canon. From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Rodgers & Hart, roses are red, violets are blue, this show is a love letter from Johnnie (and friends) to you. XO, Valentines!

Led by Music Director Mason Griffin, A John Hume & Friends Love Letter To Broadway will feature the talents of Lavinia Draper, Chad Gneiting, Nicholas Harbison, John C. Hume, Dane Jerabek, Miss Nancy Nogood, Miranda Wilson, and perhaps a special guest (or two)!

A John Hume and Friends Love Letter To Broadway plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, inside the YOTEL) on Thursday, February 9th at 9:30 PM. Venue tickets start at $29 and include a $10 Food & Beverage Voucher to use during the show. Live streaming tickets are available for $19. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217813®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FBacKURrd0EcReRKic9fe%2F1675996200000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1