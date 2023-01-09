Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Green Room 42 Presents 'A John Hume And Friends Love Letter To Broadway'

The performance is on Thursday, February 9th at 9:30 PM. 

Jan. 09, 2023  

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, presents A John Hume and Friends Love Letter To Broadway on Thursday, February 9th at 9:30 PM.

After years of giving all their holiday love only to Christmas, John Hume & Friends return with a brand-new musical revue marking the internationally recognized Day of Love, Valentine's Day. Since getting married in the Fall of 2022, Johnnie's been in the mood for love and inviting all his friends to celebrate everyone's favorite Hallmark holiday, Broadway-style!

"I am thrilled to be debuting this show at The Green Room 42. This will be a new venue for the Friends and I think it's the perfect spot for our intimate (wink, wink) celebration of our love of "The Great Bright Way" (thank you Whoppi)!"

Created, produced, and directed by John C. Hume, this all-new Love Letter to Broadway will feature a stellar cast singing beloved tunes about romance and love from the breadth of the Broadway Canon. From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Rodgers & Hart, roses are red, violets are blue, this show is a love letter from Johnnie (and friends) to you. XO, Valentines!

Led by Music Director Mason Griffin, A John Hume & Friends Love Letter To Broadway will feature the talents of Lavinia Draper, Chad Gneiting, Nicholas Harbison, John C. Hume, Dane Jerabek, Miss Nancy Nogood, Miranda Wilson, and perhaps a special guest (or two)!

A John Hume and Friends Love Letter To Broadway plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, inside the YOTEL) on Thursday, February 9th at 9:30 PM. Venue tickets start at $29 and include a $10 Food & Beverage Voucher to use during the show. Live streaming tickets are available for $19. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217813®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FBacKURrd0EcReRKic9fe%2F1675996200000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Ben Jones IN LOVE Show Is A Show To Love Photo
Ben Jones IN LOVE Show Is A Show To Love
Near the end of IN LOVE Mr. Jones sings a mash-up of Lerner & Lowe’s I'VE GROWN ACCUSTOMED TO HER FACE & GIGI, dedicated to his eight-year-old daughter that elicited sniffles as well as awwwwws from the crowd.
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 This Month
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, January 23rd at The Green Room 42 at 7pm.
Marilyn Maye Birdland New Years Eve Photo
Marilyn Maye 'Birdland' New Year's Eve
Marilyn Maye rang in the 2023 New Year's with a weekend of Holiday shows in the Birdland Theater just down the street from Times Square. As the ball dropped, the toasts went up and the songs poured out. With 4 nights of shows, from Dec 29th to Jan 1st (7 shows in all), she provided a proper musical CHEERS to the NYC audience. Amazing Maye!
Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, and More to play Birdland This Month Photo
Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, and More to play Birdland This Month
Birdland has announced jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running January 9 through January 22. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Joey Alexander Trio, Stacey Kent, Billy Hart Quartet and Adam Birnbaum Quartet.

January 8, 2023

January 7, 2023

January 7, 2023

January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023

