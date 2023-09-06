The Future Perfect Project Brings Twelve LGBTQ+ Singer-Songwriters To Joe's Pub For DIVINITY Album Release Concert

The album features original songs from 12 outstanding young queer artists from around the United States.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

National arts organization The Future Perfect Project is thrilled to bring their latest cohort of artists to Joe's Pub on October 2nd, 2023 in celebration of Future Perfect Records' sophomore album, 'DIVINITY.'

The album features original songs from 12 outstanding young queer artists from around the United States. Throughout a 9-month process they have conceived, written, produced, recorded, and are now releasing a concept album about perfection. The October 2nd event the first live performance highlighting each of these twelve songs, but also the first official in-person meeting of the artists in real time and space.

This year's roster includes: Zoe Neef (NE), Zoe Musloff (CO), Max Gallagher (PA), Z Saj (IL), Tessa Barcelo (MD), Gabby Montuori (CT), Cielo (WI), Melody Korkmaz (MI), Myles Gonzalez (NJ), Droomist (FL), Chris Lunetta (NY), and Alexis Krind (NY). 

While politicians continue to introduce initiatives aimed to silence, erase and intimidate LGBTQIA+ youth, 'DIVINITY' offers a bold response - the voices of the youth themselves, and the sound of a more perfect future. Each of the twelve songs reflect on the concept of perfection, and the album features a variety of genres from indie-pop anthems, cinematic adult-contemporary ballads, invigorating electro-pop bangers, and much more.

Join these twelve talented and proudly queer Future Perfect Records artists for their first-ever live performance of their full-length record, DIVINITY, at Joe's Pub on October 2nd 2023. 

The Future Perfect Project (FPP) is a registered non-profit 501(c)(3), founded by The Trevor Project co-founder Celeste Lecesne, FPP is dedicated to amplifying the creative voices of LGBTQ+ youth, as well as creating an inclusive community that highlights the powerful gifts of the nation's brightest young queer artists. 

Future Perfect Records, led by singer-songwriters Emma Jayne and Ryan Amador, is a one-year program that offers selected artists the chance to learn songwriting techniques from queer guest musicians, create their own original songs, connect one-on-one with LGBTQIA+ music producers, and record, produce, and distribute a professionally mixed and mastered recording of one original song as part of the collective album .

For more information: contact@thefutureperfectproject.org




