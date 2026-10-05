Tatianna Córdoba, Deanna Giulietti and More to Star in SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS at 54 Below

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Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Deanna Giulietti (Mystic Pizza), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), and Cristina Rae (The Wiz) will star in a concert production of Songs For Slutty Girls on October 21, 2026 at 9:30 PM after a sold-out NYC debut in February.

The show will be Music Directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Moulin Rouge!) with Creative Consultant work by Peter Dunn (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), and Katie Oxman will serve as the Social, Creative and Marketing Director. Songs For Slutty Girls is Produced by Caitlin McNeilage of Leading Lady Creative and Katherine Winter of New York Theatre Company and co-produced by Second Set (Cats: The Jellicle Ball). Paloma Garcia will serve as Associate Producer.

Songs for Slutty Girls is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Head, Heart, Hips & Gut. At the start of the New Year, our protagonist hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*ck boys? This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.

Kailey Marshall creates queer, femme forward, pop-infused musical theatre. Marshall's work has featured at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama's, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 11 Hrs 59 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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