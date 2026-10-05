Tatianna Córdoba, Deanna Giulietti and More to Star in SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS at 54 Below
The concert production of Songs For Slutty Girls will take place on October 21, 2026.
Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Deanna Giulietti (Mystic Pizza), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), and Cristina Rae (The Wiz) will star in a concert production of Songs For Slutty Girls on October 21, 2026 at 9:30 PM after a sold-out NYC debut in February.
The show will be Music Directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Moulin Rouge!) with Creative Consultant work by Peter Dunn (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), and Katie Oxman will serve as the Social, Creative and Marketing Director. Songs For Slutty Girls is Produced by Caitlin McNeilage of Leading Lady Creative and Katherine Winter of New York Theatre Company and co-produced by Second Set (Cats: The Jellicle Ball). Paloma Garcia will serve as Associate Producer.
Songs for Slutty Girls is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Head, Heart, Hips & Gut. At the start of the New Year, our protagonist hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*ck boys? This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.
Kailey Marshall creates queer, femme forward, pop-infused musical theatre. Marshall's work has featured at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama's, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center.
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