TINKERBELL LIVE to Bring Fairyland to East Harlem's Los Amigos Community Garden

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Frog & Peach Theatre Company will return to Fairyland with a special outdoor performance of Tinkerbell Live on Saturday, August 29 at 3:00 PM at Los Amigos Community Garden, 326 Pleasant Avenue in Manhattan.

Presented in conjunction with New York Restoration Project, Tinkerbell Live brings Frog & Peach's imaginative world of Fairyland outdoors for an afternoon of live theater and music for families.

Families are invited to join Princess Snow White, Woodsman Will, Prince Dreamboat, The Evil Queen, Ringmaster Ron, and Little Rosa Riding Hood for a hilarious and interactive bilingual adventure through Fairlyland. Packed with games, music, songs, audience participation, and plenty of surprises, Tinkerbell Live offers an unforgettable theatrical experience for children and adults alike.

Since 2009, Tinkerbell Theatre has brought high-quality family entertainment to New Yorkers of all ages. Fans of Rocky & Bullwinkle, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Pee-Wee Herman will find plenty to love in this energetic and delightfully offbeat production.

Appropriate for children ages 4 and up—as well as grown-ups who are still young at heart—Tinkerbell Live continues Frog & Peach Theatre Company's tradition of creating imaginative, accessible performances that engage audiences through humor, creativity, and community.

Tinkerbell Live is written and directed by Lynnea Benson, with music and lyrics by Ted Zurkowski.

The August 29 performance stars Chase Cortland Erwin, Coleman Shu-Tung, Erica Cafarelli, Hari Bhaskar, Hozaifa Momen, and Meli Ezcurra.

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