THIS IS ME! SHARON K JANDA & FRIENDS Takes Stage At Don't Tell Mama

Sharon K Janda returns to Don't Tell Mama with her all-new show, This is Me! Sharon K Janda and Friends. After two sell-out runs in Detroit and NYC, Sharon is excited to return with an array of new songs and musical talent that is guaranteed to kick off your holiday season. This time around Sharon has expanded her band to 5 incredibly talented musicians: Glafkos Kontemeniotis (Musical Director/ Piano), Tony Lannen (Bass), David Gibson (Drums), Daniel Bennett (Saxophone / Clarinet), Christopher Hoffman (Cello) and two vocalist, second to none, Charly Kay & Izzi Stein. Reservations are now open for this limited engagement - 2 nights only.

Tickets - Weds. Nov. 29 - 7:30pm

Tickets Sat. Dec. 2 - 9:00pm

Don't Tell Mama - 343 W. 46th Street, NY NY 10036

$20 + $20 2 drink minimum (cash only) MAC members receive a $5 discount.