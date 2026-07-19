THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME LAUGH At Caveat Announces Full Cast

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

NYC-based performer and producer Kellie Williams is set to present The Music That Makes Me Laugh, a new comedy and musical variety show, at Caveat on August 17, 2026 at 9:30pm.

The show, hosted by Stephanie Rae, will feature songs from comedic musicals across decades and genres, including hits from Mean Girls, Gypsy, and Shrek, and many more. In addition to songs, there will also be standup comedy and "disaster duets" - where one singer has rehearsed the song, and a comedian improvises their way through.

Featuring musical performances by Tara Bopp, Xavier Curry, Syl DuBenion, Daelin Elzie, Genesis Forney, Allison Frasca, Terrence Lambert, Stephanie Londono, Michael Luszczak, Sam O'Brochta, Aurora Renee, Dían Sentino, Sanni Small, India Stachyra, Katie Suss, and Kellie Williams.

Featuring standup and improv performances by Saidah Dunston, Terrence Lambert, Edward Mawere, Seynique Smythe, and Craig Wanda.

The creative team includes Music Director Syl DuBenion, Director Claire Marieb, Associate Producers Kiera Matthews and Alison Williams, and Lead Producer Kellie Williams.

Tickets are $20 before fees in advance, or $25 at the door for in-person, livestream tickets are available for $10. No drink minimum and no outside food or drink allowed. Tickets may be refunded up to 24 hours before the event. Seating is first-come first served. Tickets are available for purchase here!

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming