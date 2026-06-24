THE KIT KAT HEIST MUSICAL to Open at Caveat NYC with Streaming Option

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Indie theatre company The Hearty Meal brings their crime/comedy musical loosely inspired by real events to Caveat on July 5th at 5pm, and streaming for a week afterwards.

'12 Tons of Kit Kats were stolen in an audacious heist in March of 2026. No one knows the true story, so we made one up. The Kit Kat Heist follows a crew of thieves as they take on the notorious Baron Von Kit Kat. There will be double crosses, car chases, and high stakes infiltrations; all performed by only 4 actors.'

The company returns to Caveat after presenting their hit parody musical 'Morbin' Time' in 2022, and their riff on made for TV Holiday Romance 'The Heartiest Time Of The Year' in 2024. "We were hoping for the crime to be solved by now so we'd have an ending, but- Writers are often told 'Write What You Know.' We thought, let's instead write what we don't know and make up 98% of it.' mused composer/lyricist RJ Christian.

The cast features RJ Christian as Baron Von Kit Kat, Cassidy Sledge as The Face, Cameron Reese as The Brains, and Alexandra Rose Meli as The Muscle. Presented by The Hearty Meal and producer Ian McQueen, the show has music and lyrics by RJ Christian and book by Cameron Reese. The production is directed by Em Hausmann.

The Hearty Meal is a New York-based theater group whose goal is to bridge the gap between online musical communities and live performances. Past productions have included Morbin' Time: The Morbius Parody Musical at Caveat, Tinytanic at Soho Playhouse, and Ships: A Musical Trilogy at The Tank. The Hearty Meal was founded by composer and lyricist RJ Christian and playwright Cameron Reese. Their work with the Hearty Meal has gained hundreds of thousands of views online.

In person and streaming tickets can be found here- (https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-kit-kat-heist-musical-7-5-2026 )

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