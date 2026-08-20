TEAM UNICORN Music to Debut at Joe's Pub With Truth Future Bachman
The new musical follows Ash, a collegiate track athlete navigating identity and Olympic ambition.
Composer, vocalist and playwright Truth Future Bachman will debut music from their new musical Team Unicorn at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater on October 5, 2026.
The concert will feature a collection of never-before-heard songs from the new queer athletic musical, which follows a collegiate track athlete confronting the collision between Olympic ambition and their identity.
In Team Unicorn, what begins as a joyful act of queer solidarity through sport develops into an unexpected act of resistance. At one of the nation's top collegiate track programs, Ash finds themself caught between a dream of Olympic glory and the truth of who they are, knowing that transitioning would end their athletic career before it begins.
Using the track as a stage for public opinion, the musical explores perseverance, chosen family and the courage required to run one's own race.
Bachman's work blends Broadway voices with elements of rock, opera, musical theatre and poetry, using music to imagine and celebrate a queer future.
The performance of music from Team Unicorn will take place Monday, October 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.
Tickets are $24, inclusive of the advance phone and web service fee and door price.
|
Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne
54 Below (8/23-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
|
Troy: Crooner to the Stars
The Green Room 42 (8/21-8/21)
|
Will Kelley: For the Record
Laurie Beechman Theatre (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life
54 Below (11/12-11/12)
|
Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/25-11/25)
|
Leo Sidran: All Bets Are Off
Joe's Pub (11/27-11/27)
|
Rogê: Curyman II
Joe's Pub (9/23-9/23)
|
Federico Aubele
Joe's Pub (9/22-9/22)
|
Broadway Barfly LIVE! With Robert Driemeyer
Laurie Beechman Theatre (11/17-11/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS