Sutton Lee Seymour to Present BROADWAY BARBIE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present international NYC Glam Award-winning drag star Sutton Lee Seymour for two shows on Thursday, May 9 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 PM. Seymour is New York City’s live singing sasshole and she is spreading her comedy and chaos with merriment and madness in her new show “Broadway Barbie.” Barbie has had over 180 careers and not one of those careers has been a Broadway Star… until Sutton Lee Seymour! She is painting the town pink and pounding the pavement, mashing up your favorite pop songs and Broadway show tunes. Nothing has been this camp since The Ethel Merman Disco Album.



Sutton Lee Seymour has been entertaining audiences around the world for the past decade, from London to Los Angeles, while also performing with Atlantis Events on their gay cruise and resort vacations. She won the “So You Think You Can Drag” competition at New World Stages. Sutton recently was Bianca Del Rio’s opening act for the “Dead Inside” world comedy tour. You can also see Sutton perform every season in Puerto Vallarta at The Palm Cabaret and Bar and she is about to perform her first full season in Provincetown at The Red Room.



Sutton Lee Seymour will perform “Broadway Barbie” on Thursday, May 9 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.