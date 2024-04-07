Susanne Mack Returns To Pangea With SEA LEGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrated cabaret chanteuse Susanne Mack navigates a variety of calm and stormy nautical-themed tunes in her latest cabaret show, "Sea Legs." Joined by Jody Shelton on the piano and helmed by cabaret legend Barb Jungr, performances will be held on Thursdays, April 25 and May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, New York City.

In "Sea Legs," Ms. Mack musically navigates story and song through an unchartered collection of lively shanties, salty melodies, and other ocean-adjacent tunes from Noël Coward and George Gershwin, to Amanda McBroom and Barry Gibb.

"Like music, the sea is in constant motion, always changing - its colors, sights, and sounds are never the same," says Ms. Mack. '"The sea gives us ample distraction and escape, excitement, and reassurance. I wanted to create a show that encapsulates these waves in life that connect us all."

Tickets are $25 advance, $30 door (cash only). $20 food & drink minimum. Doors at 6:00 p.m. Available at the button below.