Seven Shows to Celebrate the Fourth of July - Music, Comedy, Dance Parties and More

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America's 250th birthday is coming up on July 4, 2026! Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a range of events including free outdoor concerts, a dance party at gay bar Red Eye NY, tributes to the Great American Songbook, and more. If you're feeling doom and gloom about the country right now, you can get a laugh at The Washington Roast at Caveat, but if you want to simply relax and listen to some of the greatest music by American artists in the greatest city in the country, there's plenty for you too. Read the list below for seven of our top picks.



July 3 @ 7 Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Knights at Bryant ParkJuly 3 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at a free outdoor performance by the intrepid chamber orchestra The Knights—a self-described “fellowship of adventurous musicians” with a fervent following at Carnegie Hall and across New York City. Led by Colin Jacobsen and Eric Jacobsen, they bring a program that fuses classical music with numerous American influences in true “Knightsian” fashion. Hear arrangements of Bonds’s “Troubled Water,” based on the spiritual “Wade in the Water”; selections from Coleridge-Taylor’s 24 Negro Melodies, arranged by violinist Curtis Stewart; Stones River by violinist Jeremy Kittel, which draws from a multicultural well of American Revolutionary and Civil War music; Colin Jacobsen’s arrangement of Paul Simon’s “American Tune” and other short works; a piece by Jacobsen inspired by Dvorák and bluegrass; and more.

Free & no rsvp needed

Accentuate The Positive: Celebrating America's 250th Birthday in Song at Birdland Jazz Club

July 3-5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

"Accentuate the Positive" is a celebration of the American Songbook on America's 250th Birthday. These timeless tunes from the 1920s–40s have been reimagined with new arrangements and interpreted by some of the brightest young stars in jazz. *Accentuate The Positive is presented in memory of Ken Peplowski

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

An American Celebration of Nat “King” Cole - An Unforgettable Fourth at The Green Room 42

July 4 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

"An Unforgettable Fourth: An American Celebration of Nat 'King' Cole" brings the elegance, romance, wit, and timeless swing of Nat “King” Cole to The Green Room 42 for a special Independence Day evening honoring America’s 250th birthday.

Tickets: Tickets start at $26.57. Livestream tickets are available for $26.57. There is no food or drink minimum at the Green Room 42.

The Washington Roast at Caveat

July 4 @ 1:30 PM

Tickets available here.

The Washington Roast is a viral hit comedy show where your favorite (and least favorite) politicians get scorched in savage, no-holds-barred roast battles. For over seven years, top comedians have portrayed real-life political figures — from Trump to Kamala, AOC to MTG, Bernie to Biden — tearing into each other with biting, bipartisan humor. Hosted by Tim Kardashian (dubbed DC's roast master by Timeout), the show blends sharp writing with a fully interactive format, including an unfiltered town hall segment and live audience voting that determines which comedians get re-elected or politically canceled. As seen on NPR, FOX, CBS, PBS, NBC, France TV, UK's Channel 4, and Prime Video, this 21+ show runs approximately 90 minutes and benefits Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer's research nonprofit founded by Seth Rogen and his wife.

Tickets: Tickets are $41.91 standard, $42.00 at the door. There is no food and drink minimum.

LUST NYC: Indulge Your Temptations at Red Eye NY

July 4 @ 10 PM

Tickets available here.

LUST is more than a party, it's an experience. Bringing together an attractive, diverse, and energetic crowd, LUST delivers a high-energy atmosphere fueled by top-tier DJs, an electrifying dance floor, and unforgettable late-night vibes. From the moment you walk in, you'll feel the chemistry, excitement, and connection that make this event unlike any other. Whether you're there to dance, socialize, or simply lose yourself in the music, LUST creates the perfect environment for desire, freedom, and celebration to come alive.

Tickets: Tickets start at $21.98. There is no food and drink minimum.

Staten Island Philharmonic Concert: America 250: Happy Birthday America at Great Lawn in Conference House Park (Staten Island)

July 5 @ 4 pm

Info available here.

As part of the Conference House’s America250 series, this festive FREE concert celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary and founding legacy. Celebrate the nation’s founding weekend with the Staten Island Philharmonic in a festive Independence Day concert featuring patriotic favorites, American classics, and celebratory orchestral works. As part of America250 programming, this performance captures the spirit of July 4th through music that reflects the joy, complexity, and enduring legacy of the United States.

Free & no rsvp needed

The Clarion Choir Performs the national anthems by David Lang at the Met

July 5 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Pulitzer Prize–winning composer David Lang studied the national anthems of all 193 UN countries to uncover shared themes about the fragility of freedom, inspiring this five-movement meditation on love, violence, and collective ideals. Originally co-commissioned by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Berlin Radio Choir, this powerful work will be performed at intervals on July 4th by the renowned Clarion Choir under the direction of Steven Fox, offering The Met’s visitors a striking, immersive reflection on our shared hopes and fears.

Tickets: Tickets are not available yet.