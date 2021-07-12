Sally Wilfert to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below With HOW DID I END UP HERE?

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Sally Wilfert in "How Did I End Up Here?" on July 18th and 20th at 7PM. Sally Wilfert (Assassins, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her brand new show, "How Did I End Up Here?" She and music director Joseph Thalken take you on a musical journey from innocent Ohio farm girl to acclaimed Broadway songstress. Praised by the New York Times as "sublime, touching and moving" and singled-out by Theatre Pizazz for her "shimmering soprano with a lighthearted belt and just a touch of pathos", this is a show not to be missed!

Joseph Thalken, Music Director. Joseph Thalken is an award-winning composer, conductor and pianist whose theater and concert works have been performed internationally. He is the composer of the musicals Harold & Maude, Was, Fall of 94, Borrowed Dust, and Inventions for Piano, and has written several dance scores, including Chasing Home and Life Interrupted. He has served as music director and/or arranger for luminaries of Broadway and classical music, including Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Luker, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Renée Fleming, Kristin Chenoweth, Polly Bergen, Faith Prince, Marin Mazzie, Elizabeth Futral, Catherine Malfitano, Denyce Graves, Joshua Bell, Michael Crawford, Julian Ovenden, Howard McGillin, Jason Danieley, Nathan Gunn, Rodney Gilfry and Brian Stokes Mitchell, among others.

Annette Jolles, Director. Annette Jolles has created a diverse body of work as a director and producer for theater and television, and is the recipient of eight Emmy Awards. She has directed numerous Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts on PBS including solo concerts featuring Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom, Jr., Norm Lewis and Patina Miller, and symphonic concerts for Mostly Mozart and the New York Philharmonic. She co-produces Project Broadway at Symphony Space where she also directed ten seasons of New Voices Concerts, Wall to Wall Sondheim, Wall to Wall Schwartz, Frank Sinatra at 100, and more. She teaches musical theater performance at Yale.

Sally Wilfert in "How Did I End Up Here?" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 18th and 20th at 7PM. There is a $45-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SALLY WILFERT

SALLY WILFERT has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning production of Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and King David. She also toured the country as Rona Lisa Peretti in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway, credits include Upcoming: Trevor, See Rock City, Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn, The Mistress Cycle and The Prince & The Pauper. At Carnegie Hall she has appeared in Cole Porter's Jubilee, South Pacific in Concert (starring Reba McEntire), and Sondheim: A Tribute, (all for PBS). Performing with the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center and Tokyo, she was featured soloist, singing Somewhere for their performances of West Side Story Suite. Wilfert has performed regionally at LaJolla Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Houston's Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, New Haven's Schubert Theatre, Barrington Stage, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Theatreworks, The Fulton Opera House, Connecticut Grand Opera, and The Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati in such shows as Mamma Mia (Donna), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Mona), Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz (Ethel Gumm), Damn Yankees (Meg), Kiss Me Kate (Lily/Kate), The Light in the Piazza (Margaret), Footloose (Ethel), Little Miss Sunshine (World Premiere), Marry Me A Little, Les Miserables (Mdme. Thernardier), The Last Five Years (Cathy), Amadeus (Constanze), Enchanted April (Rose), Into the Woods (The Witch), The Threepenny Opera (Polly), to name a few. Her television credits include The Blacklist (NBC), The Ameri-cans (Comedy Central,), Law & Order Criminal Intent (NBC), Loving (ABC) and the web series Submissions Only. Concert credits include include All The Girls (with Joseph Thalken & Rebecca Luker), Sally Wilfert: It's Time, Rob Kapilow'sWhat Makes it Great?: Arlen, Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers, Sondheim, Lerner & Lowe and Bernstein, William Finn's Songs of Innocence and Experience, Broadway in South Africa, American Songbook: Rebecca Luker, Jeff Blumenkrantz Songbook, New York City Christmas in such venues as The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 54 Below, Bing Concert Hall, Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Dallas' Horchow Center, The Jacob Javits Center, Le Chat Noir, The Allen Room, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Zipper Theatre, Symphony Space, Joe's Pub, Birdland, and Williamstown's 62 Center. Her recording credits include All The Girls (w/ Rebecca Luker), One Voice (w/ Natalie Weiss), Sweet Little Devil, See Rock City, Kitty's Kisses, New York City Christmas, Make Me A Song, Assassins, King David, The Prince & the Pauper, A Christmas Survival Guide.