SOME LIKE IT HOT's Raena White To Make Solo Debut At Joe's Pub

After many years of performing in music venues around New York City with such composers as Pasek & Paul, Lyons & Pakchar, Shaiman & Wittman; Raena White will make her long awaited solo debut on August 14, 2023, at 9:30pm at the famed Joe's Pub.

 Backed by an incredible band, music directed by Deah Love (For Colored Girls) and featuring Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud) and Helen White on background, attendees can expect to hear Raena seamlessly blend Rock into Soul, R&B into Pop, and Jazz into Musical Theatre in this incredible night of joyous anthems and heart-throbbing ballads. An admirer of the greats, Raena will also pay homage to Mariah, Aretha, Whitney, and Journey.

A native of Detroit, Raena was raised around the rhythmic sounds of Motown and learned early on that Music has the unique ability to heal, inspire and usher in reconciliation. On Broadway, Raena can be seen nightly in the 4-time Tony award-winning musical Some Like it Hot. She was also seen in Chicago in the iconic role of “Matron Mama Morton” and on tour in Disney's The Lion King.

JOE'S PUB, a program of the Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist—including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via the link: Click Here




Recommended For You