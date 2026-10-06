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SHUDDER to Make 54 Below Debut This October

The Brothers Grimm-inspired musical features 5-part harmony performances by priests, knights, peasants, and princesses at Broadway's Supper Club.

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SHUDDER to Make 54 Below Debut This October

54 Below will present a wild ride through a haunted castle in the award-winning new musical, Shudder! What do you get when you combine an unusually bizarre Brothers Grimm tale with classic musical theatre conventions and horror tropes? The dark hilarity of Shudder, a new horror-comedy musical complete with priests, knights, peasants, and princesses singing in 5-part harmony! Step aside, Beetlejuice and Little Shop, it's time to truly LEARN FEAR.

Max Currie reprises their nomination-garnering role of Ignatius! The cast also includes Nova Gomez (immersive Into the Woods), Molly McGoldrick, Christina Jordan, Logan Johnson, James Cunha, Joseph Thor, Melina Walko, Brighton Valor Horan, and Lauren Fitzgerald. They'll be accompanied by a band of Liz Gilmartin, Trey Pope, and Amanda Lee Morrill, lead by music supervisor Miles Messier.

Shudder plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 28th at 9:30p. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. 

More About Shudder's Writers

Written and conceived by Mary Grace Epps, Miles Messier, and Brighton Valor Horan, Shudder is a product of Showpeople Theatre Collective's annual original musical workshop where artists write and stage a new musical in less than a week. After the Collective fleshed out the story, the New York Theatre Festival produced Shudder for its Winter 2025 Festival, garnering six nominations and two awards.

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