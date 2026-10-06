SHUDDER to Make 54 Below Debut This October

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54 Below will present a wild ride through a haunted castle in the award-winning new musical, Shudder! What do you get when you combine an unusually bizarre Brothers Grimm tale with classic musical theatre conventions and horror tropes? The dark hilarity of Shudder, a new horror-comedy musical complete with priests, knights, peasants, and princesses singing in 5-part harmony! Step aside, Beetlejuice and Little Shop, it's time to truly LEARN FEAR.

Max Currie reprises their nomination-garnering role of Ignatius! The cast also includes Nova Gomez (immersive Into the Woods), Molly McGoldrick, Christina Jordan, Logan Johnson, James Cunha, Joseph Thor, Melina Walko, Brighton Valor Horan, and Lauren Fitzgerald. They'll be accompanied by a band of Liz Gilmartin, Trey Pope, and Amanda Lee Morrill, lead by music supervisor Miles Messier.

Shudder plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 28th at 9:30p. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

More About Shudder's Writers

Written and conceived by Mary Grace Epps, Miles Messier, and Brighton Valor Horan, Shudder is a product of Showpeople Theatre Collective's annual original musical workshop where artists write and stage a new musical in less than a week. After the Collective fleshed out the story, the New York Theatre Festival produced Shudder for its Winter 2025 Festival, garnering six nominations and two awards.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 12 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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