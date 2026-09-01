SHOW NO FEAR Will Premiere at The Green Room 42

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This Halloween, The Green Room 42 will present the premiere of SHOW NO FEAR, a new real-world horror play from writer-director Aaron Mark (creator of Amazon & Blumhouse's The Horror of Dolores Roach), as cabaret readings for two nights only, Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st at 7pm.

Nathan Lee Graham (Mid-Century Modern, The Comeback) will host the 75-minute evenings, which will feature Tony nominee Tom Hewitt (Hadestown, The Rocky Horror Show), Peter Vack (Assholes, Mozart in the Jungle), and Natalie Walker (Big Gay Jamboree, White Girl in Danger) as a trio entangled in a bloody game of deception, ambition, and survival in the Grand Guignol-inspired work-in-process, where far scarier than any ghost, or any technology, is humankind.

In SHOW NO FEAR, there is a sadistic entity on the loose who films its victims as they are forced to watch their own murders in real time, capturing their terror, and releases those videos on the dark web. Horror film & TV executive Mindy's (Walker) best friend was its latest victim, and so she and her new husband, data center entrepreneur Abe (Vack), escape to a remote Airbnb in the mountains of California, where the property owner, Cross (Hewitt), is the only other human for miles, terrified one of them could be the next target. With the only way to survive the elusive snuff filmmaker being to literally 'show no fear', the newlyweds will spend the night taking turns trying to scare the shit out of each other until they've perfected the art of remaining calm in the face of their worst fears. What could possibly go wrong?!

CONTENT ADVISORY: SHOW NO FEAR contains graphic descriptions of violence, gore, phobia, mania, paranoia, and most disturbing of all, the entertainment industry.

Biographies

Aaron Mark is best known as the creator of The Horror of Dolores Roach, both the hit Gimlet/Spotify podcast, which he wrote & directed, and the Amazon/Blumhouse TV series, which he adapted and showran. He has written & directed three acclaimed one-person horror plays Off-Broadway: Squeamish (with Alison Fraser), Empanada Loca (with Daphne Rubin-Vega), and Another Medea (with Tom Hewitt). Other plays include The Vanishing Negative (with Betty Buckley for Audible), Deer, and the upcoming Espionage Act. In addition to Dolores Roach, TV work includes Hulu's The Current Occupant installment of Blumhouse's Into the Dark, and series development for Sony, RuCo, and Mattel Studios. Theatre directing includes Ben Rimalower's Patti Issues and Bad With Money, Deathtrap and The Mystery of Irma Vep for Berkshire Theatre Group, and Hedwig... for BC/EFA at New World Stages. Aaron is a NYTW Usual Suspect. AaronMarkWasTaken.com.

Nathan Lee Graham (Host) has been an active force in film, television, theatre and the recording industry for the past thirty years. Mr. Graham has been the originator of over 19 wonderfully diverse and hilarious roles on stage and screen. He is most known for the films Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Sweet Home Alabama, Hitch, and Theater Camp. On the small screen, he has been seen in 'The Comeback,' and had guest starring roles on 'Scrubs,' 'Absolutely Fabulous,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Broad City,' 'Woke' and as the always fabulous Bernard in the Fox comedy 'LA to Vegas,' and Francois on the CW show 'Katy Keene.' He can currently be seen as Arthur on Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern,' opposite Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and the late Linda Lavin. He recently was seen opposite Carrie Preston and Patti LuPone as Jolly Baker on the season 3 finale of Elsbeth on CBS. His stage appearances include the original Broadway casts of The Wild Party and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and starring as Hermes in the First National Tour of Hadestown. Off-Broadway credits include Stephen Schwartz's The Bakers Wife at the Classic Stage Company, Ike Holter's Hit the Wall at the Barrow Street Theatre and as Ruth in the long-running hit Titaníque. Mr. Graham received a 2024 Obie Award for Sarah Ruhl's Orlando at the Signature Theater, a 2017 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for The View UpStairs, and a 2016 IRNE Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for The Colored Museum. Graham also received a Drama League nomination for the role of Rey-Rey in the Off-Broadway production of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Wig Out! In 2005, he earned the Best Classical Album Grammy Award for Songs of Innocence and of Experience as a soloist. Nathan is a recipient of the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award in 2019 and 2025 and the CCA Vanguard Award for his work on 'Mid-Century Modern' in 2025. Look out for Nathan is the recently released films 'Influenced', and the upcoming 'Maid of Dishonor'.

Tom Hewitt (Cross) has appeared in 13 Broadway shows including Hadestown, Chicago, Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Rocky Horror Show (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Off Broadway includes Aaron Mark's Another Medea, Heartbreak House, Treasure Island and Jeffery. National tours include Chicago, Finding Neverland, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Urinetown. Recent regional credits: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (Goodman Theatre world premier) Another Medea (Provincetown), The Sting (Papermill), I Hate Hamlet (Bucks County) My Paris, Travesties and Private Lives (Longwharf). TV and film includes Law and Order, Elementary and Julie Taymor's Fools' Fire.

Peter Vack (Abe) is an actor, filmmaker, and novelist from New York City. On television, he was a series regular on HBO MAX's Love Life, the lead on MTV's I Just Want My Pants Back created by Doug Liman, and a series regular on Amazon Studio's Golden Globe-winning Mozart in the Jungle. He had recurring roles on Freeform's The Bold Type and Showtime's Homeland, and has appeared in over 40 feature films including The Sweet East (Cannes 2023), The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (Cannes 2023), Someone Great (Netflix) and PVT Chat (opposite Julia Fox). In 2017, he released his directorial debut feature, Assholes, followed by www.RachelOrmont.com in 2024.

Natalie Walker (Mindy) is a performer and writer. Stage: Heartbeat Opera's MANON! in The Space at Irondale, The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse at The New Group (Lucille Lortel nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical), The Big Gay Jamboree at the Orpheum Theatre (Lortel and Drama Desk nominations for Featured Actress in a Musical), White Girl in Danger at Second Stage, Alice By Heart at MCC. TV: The Other Two, Search Party, BoJack Horseman. Print: New York Magazine and Bookforum.

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