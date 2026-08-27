 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42

The August 22 show featured the best of punk songs. See photos from the show snapped by C. Michael Clark

By:

The third annual Punk Goes Broadway entertained the audience at the Green Room 42 on August 22, 2026. The show was produced by Under Belly Theater Company (follow them on Instagram at @underbellytheatreco), with a range of talented performers. Aaron Dix knocked "Gives You Hell" by The All-American Rejects out of the park. Megan Leung sang "Pressure" by Paramore. Luz sang "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan. Graham Dallas & Kayla Rodríguez Pérez sang "I Will Follow You Into the Dark" by Death Cab For Cutie. Clover Adore sang "In My Room" by Julia Wolf. Charlie Valdez sang "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus. Under Belly's artistic director Dre Shapiro sang "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" by My Chemical Romance. Stone Mountain sang "Dirty Little Secret" by The All-American Rejects. Kayla Rodríguez Pérez sang "The Drug in Me Is You" by Falling In Reverse. Luz & Aaron Dix dueted on "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne. Jesse Pike sang "I'm So Sick" by Flyleaf. Graham Dallas sang "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls. Sydney Carmona sang "Mercenary" by Panic! at the Disco backed by Dre Shapiro and Jesse Pike. Maxwell Swangel sang "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" by Fall Out Boy. Shuyan Yang sang "Bring Me to Life" by Evanescence supported by Stone Mountain. Ruth Green sang "Creep" by Radiohead. Finally, the group came together for a performance of "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance.

The singers were backed by MD Melody Valdez on piano, Jairo Campo on guitar and Jude Fleischman on drums. The evening was directed by Dre Shapiro and produced by Dre Shapiro and Jonathan McLawhorn.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

See photos below from the show snapped by C. Michael Clark.

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Dre Shapiro. Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: C. Michael Clark

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Green Room 42
Upcoming Shows
My Body, My Cabaret: A Benefit for Bodily Autonomy
8/29 - 8/29/2026
5 Out of 10: A New Musical
8/29 - 8/29/2026
Recent Articles
5 OUT OF 10: A NEW MUSICAL to Play The Green Room 42
5 OUT OF 10: A NEW MUSICAL to Play The Green Room 42
8/25/2026
Kelsey Seaman To Make Return To The Green Room 42
Kelsey Seaman To Make Return To The Green Room 42
8/23/2026
Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Cabaret Shows
My Body, My Cabaret in Cabaret My Body, My Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (8/29-8/29)
The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour in Cabaret The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
BIRDLAND (9/14-9/14)
Will Kelley: For the Record in Cabaret Will Kelley: For the Record
Laurie Beechman Theatre (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Carla Patullo & The Scorchio Quartet: A Dreamlike Realm… w/ special guest Martha Wainwright in Cabaret Carla Patullo & The Scorchio Quartet: A Dreamlike Realm… w/ special guest Martha Wainwright
Joe's Pub (8/29-8/29)
Femme Fatale: Songs For Girls With Teeth in Cabaret Femme Fatale: Songs For Girls With Teeth
54 Below (9/23-9/23)
Pharaoh's Daughter in Cabaret Pharaoh's Daughter
Joe's Pub (11/08-11/08)
No Show in Cabaret No Show
54 Below (8/30-8/30)
Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth: Together at Last! Feat. Marilyn Maye in Cabaret Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth: Together at Last! Feat. Marilyn Maye
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
Marilyn Maye in Cabaret Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/24-11/24)
54 Sings Queen in Cabaret 54 Sings Queen
54 Below (11/04-11/04)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets