Photos: See highlights from PUNK GOES BROADWAY at the Green Room 42

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The third annual Punk Goes Broadway entertained the audience at the Green Room 42 on August 22, 2026. The show was produced by Under Belly Theater Company (follow them on Instagram at @underbellytheatreco), with a range of talented performers. Aaron Dix knocked "Gives You Hell" by The All-American Rejects out of the park. Megan Leung sang "Pressure" by Paramore. Luz sang "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan. Graham Dallas & Kayla Rodríguez Pérez sang "I Will Follow You Into the Dark" by Death Cab For Cutie. Clover Adore sang "In My Room" by Julia Wolf. Charlie Valdez sang "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus. Under Belly's artistic director Dre Shapiro sang "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" by My Chemical Romance. Stone Mountain sang "Dirty Little Secret" by The All-American Rejects. Kayla Rodríguez Pérez sang "The Drug in Me Is You" by Falling In Reverse. Luz & Aaron Dix dueted on "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne. Jesse Pike sang "I'm So Sick" by Flyleaf. Graham Dallas sang "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls. Sydney Carmona sang "Mercenary" by Panic! at the Disco backed by Dre Shapiro and Jesse Pike. Maxwell Swangel sang "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" by Fall Out Boy. Shuyan Yang sang "Bring Me to Life" by Evanescence supported by Stone Mountain. Ruth Green sang "Creep" by Radiohead. Finally, the group came together for a performance of "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance.

The singers were backed by MD Melody Valdez on piano, Jairo Campo on guitar and Jude Fleischman on drums. The evening was directed by Dre Shapiro and produced by Dre Shapiro and Jonathan McLawhorn.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

See photos below from the show snapped by C. Michael Clark.

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