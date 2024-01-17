Russell & Rose Returns With A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES At The Green Room 42

Prepare to be immersed into a world of pure imagination!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Photo 2 Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer Photo 3 Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer
Review: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY Electrified the Crowd Photo 4 Review: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP Electrified the Crowd at 54 Below

Russell & Rose Returns With A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES At The Green Room 42

Russell & Rose Returns With A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES At The Green Room 42

Russell and Rose is BACK! Grab your popcorn and join them for an exciting night at the movies, featuring songs from many of your favorite movie musicals.

They'll take you through the decades, starting with the classics like Wizard of Oz, all the way through time to the new favorites, such as La La Land. Prepare to be immersed into a world of pure imagination!

Featuring Cameron Mark Russell (Producer), Jake Eisner (MD), Livvie Hirshfield (Guest Prod.), Kali Clougherty, Jared Goodwin, Nicole Eve Goldstein, Margo Hera, Duncan Orme-Doutre, Isaiah Welker, Keisha Johnson, Lance Raikes, Ann Stein, Annabelle Lesser, and Jack Kotanen.

A Night at the Movies plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, January 26th at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food/drink minimum. Livestream option is included. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here. USE CODE 'R&R' FOR $5 OFF.

Cameron Mark Russell, originally from Colorado, and Aaron de Rose, originally from New Zealand, met in a ballet class at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy and instantly clicked (maybe it was just the tights). This resulted in the two creating their very own production company shortly after graduating. Russell & Rose Productions focuses on creating opportunities for emerging artists, working to create a name for themselves.

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Green Room 42 to Present ANOTHER EVENING WITH PAULIE AND ALANYA This Month Photo
The Green Room 42 to Present ANOTHER EVENING WITH PAULIE AND ALANYA This Month

Join us for Another Evening with Paulie and Alanya at The Green Room 42 on January 19th. Musical theatre writers Alanya Bridge and Paulie Pecorella reunite after five years to share an evening of all new songs. Tickets available now.

2
Ashley LaLondes Debut Concert HOMECOMING to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Sunday Photo
Ashley LaLonde's Debut Concert HOMECOMING to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Sunday

Catch Ashley LaLonde's debut concert, 'HOMECOMING,' at The Green Room 42 this Sunday.

3
Dan Lauria, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung & More to Join EMPATHY! CONCERT Photo
Dan Lauria, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung & More to Join EMPATHY! CONCERT

Empathy! is a key element in the success and health of our workforce, workplaces and communities. The MASIE Learning Foundation is inviting you and your colleagues to a free one-hour online concert.

4
Marieann Meringolo to Present NICE N EASY at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Marieann Meringolo to Present NICE 'N' EASY at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage will present celebrated vocalist Marieann Meringolo in 'Nice 'N' Easy - The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman'. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Marieann Meringolo to Present NICE 'N' EASY at Chelsea Table + StageMarieann Meringolo to Present NICE 'N' EASY at Chelsea Table + Stage
Mauricio Martínez Returns to 54 Below Next MonthMauricio Martínez Returns to 54 Below Next Month
Australian Trans Cabaret Icon Mama Alto Makes Her New York Debut Next MonthAustralian Trans Cabaret Icon Mama Alto Makes Her New York Debut Next Month
Stephanie Klemons to Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This MarchStephanie Klemons to Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You