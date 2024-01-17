Russell & Rose Returns With A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES At The Green Room 42

Russell and Rose is BACK! Grab your popcorn and join them for an exciting night at the movies, featuring songs from many of your favorite movie musicals.

They'll take you through the decades, starting with the classics like Wizard of Oz, all the way through time to the new favorites, such as La La Land. Prepare to be immersed into a world of pure imagination!

Featuring Cameron Mark Russell (Producer), Jake Eisner (MD), Livvie Hirshfield (Guest Prod.), Kali Clougherty, Jared Goodwin, Nicole Eve Goldstein, Margo Hera, Duncan Orme-Doutre, Isaiah Welker, Keisha Johnson, Lance Raikes, Ann Stein, Annabelle Lesser, and Jack Kotanen.

A Night at the Movies plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, January 26th at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food/drink minimum. Livestream option is included. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here. USE CODE 'R&R' FOR $5 OFF.

Cameron Mark Russell, originally from Colorado, and Aaron de Rose, originally from New Zealand, met in a ballet class at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy and instantly clicked (maybe it was just the tights). This resulted in the two creating their very own production company shortly after graduating. Russell & Rose Productions focuses on creating opportunities for emerging artists, working to create a name for themselves.