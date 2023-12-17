Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Review: THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND Hits All The Right Notes At Birdland

Jazz up Friday Nights with The Birdland Big Band.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

 Travel back in time to a 1920s speakeasy in the frenetic days of jazz, hot jazz, upon stepping into THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND AT BIRDLAND EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT.  The packed house pulsated in the low-lit theater in anticipation of the performance as the band, clad in all black, took their places on the stage.  Led by The Birdland Band Director, David DeJesus, the night began its rousing ride through jazz old and new.  The smooth, silky, and at times intense music surprisingly both soothed and inflamed the spirits of the spectators. Birdland, known as one of the historic cradles of jazz in NYC, enveloped its show audience in the raw emotions embodied in this genre of music which has been captivating people for nearly a century.

The multi-generational band had younger musicians, like the talented second trombone Marty Scott (a student at Manhattan School of Music) and second tenor sax, Brendan Mark ( a Senior at SUNY Purchase) playing side by side with seasoned veterans of jazz.  It was wonderful to see how the baton was being passed to the next generation, so as to keep the jazz legacy fresh and vibrant in the future.   

Standout performances included those by third trombone, Ron Wilkins, in a sultry and smooth solo for “Tall Cotton,”  Marty Scott’s forceful performance in “Blues for Kapp,” Jon Beshay, first tenor sax, who gave a  flowing rendition of “Water Lily” and lead trombone, Sara Jacovino, along with lead alto sax, Nathan Childers, who belted out in “Kissing Bug.”  The deep, intense, and soulful solo of James Borowski on the bass trombone had the audience on its feet in “Ain’t Gonna Ask No More,”  while Ken Ascher on the grand piano and Andy Watson on the drums kept the rhythm going strong.  When the patrons were gifted with  “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” as a tribute to the late icon Tony Bennett not a dry eye was left in the crowd.

THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND AT BIRDLAND featured Bandleader David DeJesus, and Band Musicians - Nathan Childers, David DeJesus, Jon Beshay, Brendan Mark, Jason Marshall, Sara Jacovino, Marty Scott, Ron Wilkins, James Borowski, John Walsh, Nathan Eklund, Brandon Lee, Glenn Drewes, Ken Ascher, Catherine Michetti, and Andy Watson.

So if you are craving some of the smooth sounds of Count Basie or Louis Armstrong, come down every Friday night to THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND AT BIRDLAND and have a wonderful night and hear “all that jazz!” 

Recommended For You