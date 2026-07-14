NEURODIVERGENT SUMMER CABARET to Launch Annual Fundraiser at The Green Room 42

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On Saturday, July 25th at 8pm, the Green Room 42 will present the 1st Annual Neurodivergent Summer Cabaret Fundraiser in Support of the 2026-2027 Season of Neurodivergent Plays, located at 570 10th Avenue, New York, NY. 50% of proceeds will directly benefit Neurodivergent Plays' upcoming 2026-2027 Season of play readings by openly neurodivergent playwrights.

Founded in 2023 by autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, Neurodivergent Plays - previously known as the Neurodivergent New Play Series - is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors.

The Neurodivergent Summer Cabaret was conceived by Neurodivergent Plays' Associate Artistic Director Jaye Hunt, with piano accompaniment from Musical Director Leigh Pomeranz. Performers include Adah Christian, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, Hunter Duggan, Madison Moore, Sydney Scrimpshire, Kimi Handa Brown & Maryanna Tollemache. Learn more at www.neurodivergentplays.com and get regular updates by following on Instagram @neurodivergentplays.

The Green Room 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above. Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn-cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent. Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size. Tickets and reservations are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.comThe Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL New York City.

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