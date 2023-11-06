Review: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's Pub

Mx. Bond makes a Faithfull fan out of this reviewer.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 1 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 2 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 3 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Two - The Swinger Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Two

Review: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's Pub

The audience at Joe’s Pub eagerly waited in anticipation for the climactic arrival of Justin Vivian Bond to the stage last Thursday night for Sex with Strangers, described in the marketing material as “an evening of song and poetry for, by, and about the outrageously gorgeous and mythical icon of dissolute glamour, Marianne Faithfull.

This reviewer was not too familiar with Ms. Faithfull’s song catalogue, but having seen Justin Vivian Bond in performance previously (with Anthony Roth Costanzo), one knew it was going to be an entertaining night! And indeed, it was.

Bond is an exuberant, playful trans performer who has built an illustrious career in cabaret, visual art, and activism, and is an expert at connecting with their audience. From the minute they entered from the rear of the room, they had the audience in the palm of their hand. Stylishly attired in a transparent black blouse (which was later revealed to be designed by none other than singer Nick Cave’s wife, Susie), Bond exclaimed, “Are you with me or without me?” during opening number “Pleasure Song” with such ecstasy, the audience hooted and hollered with adoration.

Having loved Marianne Faithfull since they were sixteen and hearing the song “Broken English” in the car (on their way to Dairy Queen – insert laugh here), Bond shared stories from their youth through today and highlighted parallels between their life and Faithfull’s tumultuous journey, while also delivering fantastic treatments of Faithfull’s songs.

Review: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's Pub
Justin Vivian Bond gets up close and personal with audience member

Backed by a tight, stellar band including Matt Ray (piano/bass), Nath Ann Carrera (guitar), Claudia Chopek (violin), Mike Jackson (electric guitar/bass), and Bernice “Boom Boom” Brooks (drums), Bond rocked the house with a stirring rendition of “Broken English,” a poignant piece for the times we are currently living in. Other highlights included the titular number “Sex with Strangers,” which Bond teasingly delivered up close and personal with the audience, great storytelling delivery of the song “The Ballad of Lucy Jordan,” and a hilarious tale of how Bond saved Ms. Faithfull’s life!

A couple of “COVID brain” moments, whereby Bond either lapsed on lyrics or was unsure of which song was next, were easily remedied by guitarist Nath Ann Carrera, who kindly prompted Bond and kept the show flowing nicely. Speaking of Carrera, both they and Bond performed a hauntingly beautiful rendition of “No Child of Mine” from Faithfull’s collaboration with PJ Harvey.

By the end of the show, this reviewer became a Faithfull fan, and an even bigger admirer of Mx. Justin Vivian Bond! 

Sex with Strangers runs through November 10! Click Here

Bond next appears in KIKI AND HERB in December https://linktr.ee/kikiherb

For more on Mx Justin Vivian Bond, click HERE

Photo Credit: BWW-Staff




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
ANDERSONS PLAY ARLEN: THE WIZARD OF OZ & MORE to Play Symphony Space Next Month Photo
ANDERSONS PLAY ARLEN: THE WIZARD OF OZ & MORE to Play Symphony Space Next Month

ANDERSONS PLAY ARLEN: The Wizard of Oz & More, featuring Vince Giordano & Molly Ryan, will play Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Saturday, December 2nd. Shows at 3:00pm & 5:30pm.

2
ITALIAN NIGHT Gets It Right At Carnegie Hall Photo
ITALIAN NIGHT Gets It Right At Carnegie Hall

Bellissimo, is the perfect way to describe ITALIAN NIGHT WITH L’APPASSIONATA, MISHA QUINT AND TOMMASO BENCIOLINI AT WEILL RECITAL HALL AT CARNEGIE HALL on November 3, 2023.

3
Jeanne MacDonald Back After Two Decades Photo
Jeanne MacDonald Back After Two Decades

Award-winning cabaret performer Jeanne MacDonald makes a welcome return to the stage and the fans show up to show her she was missed.

4
Marilyn Maye, Sean McDermott, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Marilyn Maye, Sean McDermott, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Check out next week's lineup at 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre!

From This Author - Analisa Bell

ANALISA BELL was born and raised in Perth, the most isolated city in Australia. After high school, she auditioned and gained entry to the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts wher... Analisa Bell">(read more about this author)

Review: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's PubReview: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's Pub
Review: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 BelowReview: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below
Review: Meg Flather's HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT A Tour-De-Force Performance At Don't Tell MamaReview: Meg Flather's HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT A Tour-De-Force Performance At Don't Tell Mama
Review: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Made For An Entertaining Monday Night At BirdlandReview: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Made For An Entertaining Monday Night At Birdland

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SIX
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING

Recommended For You