Review: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's Pub

The audience at Joe’s Pub eagerly waited in anticipation for the climactic arrival of Justin Vivian Bond to the stage last Thursday night for Sex with Strangers, described in the marketing material as “an evening of song and poetry for, by, and about the outrageously gorgeous and mythical icon of dissolute glamour, Marianne Faithfull.”

This reviewer was not too familiar with Ms. Faithfull’s song catalogue, but having seen Justin Vivian Bond in performance previously (with Anthony Roth Costanzo), one knew it was going to be an entertaining night! And indeed, it was.

Bond is an exuberant, playful trans performer who has built an illustrious career in cabaret, visual art, and activism, and is an expert at connecting with their audience. From the minute they entered from the rear of the room, they had the audience in the palm of their hand. Stylishly attired in a transparent black blouse (which was later revealed to be designed by none other than singer Nick Cave’s wife, Susie), Bond exclaimed, “Are you with me or without me?” during opening number “Pleasure Song” with such ecstasy, the audience hooted and hollered with adoration.

Having loved Marianne Faithfull since they were sixteen and hearing the song “Broken English” in the car (on their way to Dairy Queen – insert laugh here), Bond shared stories from their youth through today and highlighted parallels between their life and Faithfull’s tumultuous journey, while also delivering fantastic treatments of Faithfull’s songs.

Justin Vivian Bond gets up close and personal with audience member Backed by a tight, stellar band including Matt Ray (piano/bass), Nath Ann Carrera (guitar), Claudia Chopek (violin), Mike Jackson (electric guitar/bass), and Bernice “Boom Boom” Brooks (drums), Bond rocked the house with a stirring rendition of “Broken English,” a poignant piece for the times we are currently living in. Other highlights included the titular number “Sex with Strangers,” which Bond teasingly delivered up close and personal with the audience, great storytelling delivery of the song “The Ballad of Lucy Jordan,” and a hilarious tale of how Bond saved Ms. Faithfull’s life! A couple of “COVID brain” moments, whereby Bond either lapsed on lyrics or was unsure of which song was next, were easily remedied by guitarist Nath Ann Carrera, who kindly prompted Bond and kept the show flowing nicely. Speaking of Carrera, both they and Bond performed a hauntingly beautiful rendition of “No Child of Mine” from Faithfull’s collaboration with PJ Harvey. By the end of the show, this reviewer became a Faithfull fan, and an even bigger admirer of Mx. Justin Vivian Bond! Sex with Strangers runs through November 10! Click Here Bond next appears in KIKI AND HERB in December https://linktr.ee/kikiherb For more on Mx Justin Vivian Bond, click HERE