Review: ITALIAN NIGHT WITH L'APPASSIONATA, MISHA QUINT AND TOMMASO BENCIOLINI AT WEILL RECITAL HAL at Carnegie Hall

Italian Night hits all the right high notes at Carnegie Hall.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Bellissimo perfectly describes ITALIAN NIGHT WITH L’APPASSIONATA, MISHA QUINT AND TOMMASO BENCIOLINI AT WEILL RECITAL HALL AT CARNEGIE HALL on November 3, 2023.  Brought to New York City by the InterHarmony International Music Festival, the amazing European concert was at full seating at the Weill Recital Hall.  Presented on a beautiful neoclassical stage and bathed in the light of two huge ornate crystal chandeliers, L’Appassionata Orchestra and its two soloists, Misha Quint and Tommaso Benciolini continually brought the rapt audience to overwhelming applause.  Clad in vibrant red evening gowns and tuxedos, the Italian musicians of L’Appassionata Orchestra began the concert with the lively and whimsical “Musica Notturna delle Strade di Madrid” by Luigi Boccherini.  First Violin and concertmaster Elisa Spremulli carried each of the evening’s performances to perfection with her own brand of guidance and humor.  The “Concerto for Strings,” with its Preludio, Scherzo, Aria  and Finale made you feel as if on a seamless voyage through the rolling Italian countryside.

Russian-born cellist, Misha Quint captivated all with his mournful rendition of the “Cello Concerto in G Major”, by Luigi Boccerini.  A deep and somber piece, Quint proves he is a master of the intricacies of this soulful and emotional music.  The celebrated cellist went on to perform an impromptu intense encore of Bach that completely mesmerized the audience.   

Tommaso Benciolini, a renowned flutist, began his career as the recipient of the 2017 New York Respighi Prize.  Benciolini and the orchestra gave a stirring performance of “Suite pour archi et flute No.1 p. 057” by Ottorino Respighi.  His flute solo was so gentle yet lifting - as if wind under the wings of birds. While in “Contrafactus” by Giovanni Sollima, Benciolini gave a haunting and intense quality to the music.

ITALIAN NIGHT WITH L’APPASSIONATA, MISHA QUINT AND TOMMASO BENCIOLINI featured Tommaso Benciolini, Misha Quint, Elisa Spremulli, Misia Iannoni Sebastianini, Chrystelle Catalano, Anna Pasetto, Lorenzo Gugole, Pietro Battistoni, Irene Benciolini, Lorenzo Boninsegna, Davide Bravo, Lorenza Baldo, Andrea Marcolini and Matteo Zabadneh.

Celebrating Italian Night at Carnegie Hall was truly Molto Bello!


