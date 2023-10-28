Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42

Vampire Musical Takes Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42

Dracula - the name itself evokes fear using many different images.  Bram Stoker’s classic work of fiction has always lured people into its seductive web. The swirl of that silken black cape has had audiences enraptured for decades, whether it was Hollywood’s grotesque and vicious vampire portrayed by Bella Lugosi or Broadway’s suave and debonair Lord of the Darkness with matinee idol looks, immortalized by Frank Langella.   Now, DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK presents a musical version of this alluring villain at THE GREEN ROOM 42.

Starting with a simple stage bathed in darkness, DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK begins spinning its web with the narration of its own version of the quintessential story, punctuated with song.  With the performers all dressed in black, the bleak stage is merely lit by alternating colored lights - white, blue and of course, blood red, as the action reaches its crescendo with Dracula’s attack on Mina.

Powerful vocals break the still air as Leah Beth Etheredge commiserates with her friend  about her option of suitors in “Poor Unfortunate Me.”  Sans cape but still evil, Dracula himself, portrayed by Timothy Ryan Bartlett (who also penned the music for the show), gives a smoothly mesmerizing and devilishly sublime rendition of “Children of the Night,” as he proudly describes the howls of wolves and other night creatures.   Brittyn Dion Bonham, as Dracula’s pawn, Renfield, shakes the audience to its core with the performance of “Blood Is Life”, which gives us a glimpse into the complete madness of the character who thrives on the blood of insects. Evil seductresses Rachel Gifford, Leah Beth Etheredge and Brittyn Dion Bonham, eerily spin a silken spider web through the siren song “Kiss”,  as they seek to lure an unsuspecting Jonathan Harker to his death.   But it is Kenton Demetrius Williams as Van Helsing, who is the show-stopper of the evening with a belting rendition of “Bump In the Night.”  The performance portrayed such intense horror that kept a rapt audience on the brink of excitement.

DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK definitely put chills up this reviewer’s spine.  Seated in a mostly darkened theater, the audience’s enjoyment was palpable as all were perched on the edge of their seats for the performance. I would look forward to seeing this production move onward in theater, but this time in the classic Gothic Victorian era costumes and scenery and of course, with that infamous black silk cape.

DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK featured Sawyer Pollack, Rachel Gifford, Timothy Ryan Bartlett, Leah Beth Etheredge, Brittyn Dion Bonham, Kenton Demetrius Williams, Christopher Cherry, E.H. Petropulos, Ryan Dunn, and Michael Sanky with David Andreana on guitar.  Book and Lyrics by Jonathan Rion Bethea and music by Timothy Ryan Bartlett.

Finally, DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK at THE GREEN ROOM 42 is a terrifyingly fantastic musical journey through the famed novel - fangs and all. 

Find great shows to see on the Green Room 42 website HERE.




 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Henry Russell Bergstein to Present CHEESEFEST: AN UNAUTHORIZED BARBRA STREISAND BOOK RELEA Photo
Henry Russell Bergstein to Present CHEESEFEST: AN UNAUTHORIZED BARBRA STREISAND BOOK RELEASE PARTY at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Emmy nominated casting director Henry Russell Bergstein and Friends in “cheeseFEST: An Unauthorized Barbra Streisand Book Release Party” on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 PM.

2
Reverend Billy & Stop Shopping Choir To Perform at Joes Pub in November Photo
Reverend Billy & Stop Shopping Choir To Perform at Joe's Pub in November

Rev. Billy & Stop Shopping Choir return to Joe's Pub on November 26, December 10, and December 17. Weekly shows also at Earthchxrch from Oct 29 to Nov 19.

3
Kevin Ferg & Friends to Present THE 4TH ANNUAL FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS at 54 Below Photo
Kevin Ferg & Friends to Present THE 4TH ANNUAL FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Kevin Ferg & Friends in The 4th Annual Friendsgiving Leftovers on November 24, 2023 at 9:30pm for the NYC holiday cabaret that you won't want to miss!

4
Joe Posa to Celebrate Joan Rivers 90th Birthday With JOAN RIVERS (A)LIVE at The Green Room Photo
Joe Posa to Celebrate Joan Rivers' 90th Birthday With JOAN RIVERS (A)LIVE at The Green Room 42

Join Joe Posa as he pays tribute to comedy icon Joan Rivers on her 90th birthday with a special NYC show at The Green Room 42 on November 25th. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration filled with laughter and entertainment..

From This Author - Sharon Ellman

Sharon Ellman, a Founding Partner of Momentum Media, is a veteran public relations executive. Prior to the creation of Momentum Media, she was a Founding Partner of Dash Media with British public rela... Sharon Ellman">(read more about this author)

Filipino American History Month Launches With HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. OCONER NAVARRO At 54 BelowFilipino American History Month Launches With HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. OCONER NAVARRO At 54 Below
Review: The Spooky Season Kicks Off When 54 Below Presents 54 GOES HORRORReview: The Spooky Season Kicks Off When 54 Below Presents 54 GOES HORROR

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You