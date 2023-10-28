Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42

Dracula - the name itself evokes fear using many different images. Bram Stoker’s classic work of fiction has always lured people into its seductive web. The swirl of that silken black cape has had audiences enraptured for decades, whether it was Hollywood’s grotesque and vicious vampire portrayed by Bella Lugosi or Broadway’s suave and debonair Lord of the Darkness with matinee idol looks, immortalized by Frank Langella. Now, DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK presents a musical version of this alluring villain at THE GREEN ROOM 42.

Starting with a simple stage bathed in darkness, DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK begins spinning its web with the narration of its own version of the quintessential story, punctuated with song. With the performers all dressed in black, the bleak stage is merely lit by alternating colored lights - white, blue and of course, blood red, as the action reaches its crescendo with Dracula’s attack on Mina.

Powerful vocals break the still air as Leah Beth Etheredge commiserates with her friend about her option of suitors in “Poor Unfortunate Me.” Sans cape but still evil, Dracula himself, portrayed by Timothy Ryan Bartlett (who also penned the music for the show), gives a smoothly mesmerizing and devilishly sublime rendition of “Children of the Night,” as he proudly describes the howls of wolves and other night creatures. Brittyn Dion Bonham, as Dracula’s pawn, Renfield, shakes the audience to its core with the performance of “Blood Is Life”, which gives us a glimpse into the complete madness of the character who thrives on the blood of insects. Evil seductresses Rachel Gifford, Leah Beth Etheredge and Brittyn Dion Bonham, eerily spin a silken spider web through the siren song “Kiss”, as they seek to lure an unsuspecting Jonathan Harker to his death. But it is Kenton Demetrius Williams as Van Helsing, who is the show-stopper of the evening with a belting rendition of “Bump In the Night.” The performance portrayed such intense horror that kept a rapt audience on the brink of excitement.

DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK definitely put chills up this reviewer’s spine. Seated in a mostly darkened theater, the audience’s enjoyment was palpable as all were perched on the edge of their seats for the performance. I would look forward to seeing this production move onward in theater, but this time in the classic Gothic Victorian era costumes and scenery and of course, with that infamous black silk cape.

DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK featured Sawyer Pollack, Rachel Gifford, Timothy Ryan Bartlett, Leah Beth Etheredge, Brittyn Dion Bonham, Kenton Demetrius Williams, Christopher Cherry, E.H. Petropulos, Ryan Dunn, and Michael Sanky with David Andreana on guitar. Book and Lyrics by Jonathan Rion Bethea and music by Timothy Ryan Bartlett.

Finally, DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK at THE GREEN ROOM 42 is a terrifyingly fantastic musical journey through the famed novel - fangs and all.

