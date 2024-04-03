Review: BROADWAY SESSIONS - a Great Showcase of NYC Talent at Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Green Room 42 was alive with great energy last Thursday evening for the long-running open mic Broadway Sessions, produced and hosted by “your Broadway Buddy” Ben Cameron (most famous for saying the line “Glinda! Is it true you were her friend?” on the original Broadway Cast Recording of Wicked). This reviewer was there for the first time, but it was clear that most of the audience (mostly performers who had signed up to sing for the evening) were regulars. There was hooting and hollering as the effervescent Cameron handed gerberas to the audience as he took to the stage to welcome the small-ish but mighty crowd!

Host Ben Cameron at the mic and MD James Rushin at piano

Described as a “musical theater frat party,” the open mic usually hosts performers from various Broadway and Off-Broadway casts around town, but on this particular evening, there were no casts present, and the night was open to new and perhaps “undiscovered” voices.

The multi-hyphenate musical director James Rushin was on fire at the piano, and worked seamlessly with each performer as they stepped up to the mic to have their moment to shine. Highlights included Lillian Andrea De Leon, who opened the night with an incredible rendition of “Woman Is” from the musical Lempicka (now in previews on Broadway), William McGinnis’ turn as Miss Trunchbull with “The Smell of Rebellion,” Avery Nusbaum (fresh off her debut cabaret “It’s A Girl”) singing a raunchy Guido, Josh Walker with a stunning rendition of a song from the musical “Bare” and many more!

There were shots to be had, quizzes to be won, and much frivolity as the group of singers gathered on stage at the end to sing “Seasons of Love” from Rent, which made Broadway Sessions live up to its “musical theater frat party” moniker. If you’re looking for something to do at 9:30 pm every other Thursday, head no further than Broadway Sessions at Green Room 42 – you won’t be disappointed!

Tickets to future editions of Broadway Sessions - and other great shows - are available online at the Green Room 42's website.