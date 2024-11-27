Review: Amy Wolk's Glorious Return To The Stage at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amy Wolk’s latest show Amy Has Some Things to Wolk On, performed at Don’t Tell Mama on Monday, November 25, was a delightful and hilarious journey showcasing her unique comedic sensibility and impressive vocal talent. With Nate Buccieri at the piano and Lennie Watts serving as Creative Consultant, Wolk delivered a performance full of wit, charm, and emotional depth.

From the moment Wolk stepped on stage with her chicken purse (stuffed with heartburn relief meds, no less), it was clear this would be a show filled with laugh-out-loud moments and delightful surprises. Wolk’s playful banter with Buccieri set the tone for the evening, offering a warm, relaxed atmosphere that made the audience feel as though they were part of an intimate conversation between friends.

The opening number—a mash-up of brassy tunes like "Big Noise from Winnetka" and a punny "Hungry Like the Wolf(k)"—immediately showcased Wolk’s love for wordplay and her knack for mixing humor with music. This was followed by a soulful and beautiful rendition of Karen Mack's "Different for Girls," demonstrating Wolk’s versatility and depth as a performer.

What stood out most was Wolk's effortlessly natural and conversational delivery. She is a hilarious storyteller, weaving in humor as she shared candid moments about her life. Highlights of the night included a side-splitting re-enactment of "Love You Didn’t Do Right By Me" from White Christmas, a heart-wrenching take on Rupert Holmes' "The People You Never Get to Love," the absolutely hilarious "The Brit Song," which Wolk co-wrote with William TN Hall, and "Hey, Hey, It’s OK," which she wrote with her roommate Lorinda Lisitza.

One of the most moving parts of the evening was "Imagine My Surprise," where Wolk’s emotional depth shone through in a breathtaking performance that demonstrated her ability to balance humor with vulnerability. She also shared a special moment with Lisitza (a talented vocalist herself), in a duet that touched the audience, especially as both women are breast cancer survivors. Their powerful rendition of "Dear Insecurity" culminated in a musical collaboration that was both moving and uplifting.

Wolk’s return to the stage after seven years was nothing short of triumphant. Her blend of humor, musicality, and vulnerability created an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of puns, heartwarming stories, or just want to hear some great tunes, Amy Has Some Things to Wolk On has it all. Wolk shared that she plans to bring the show back soon, so keep an eye out!

For more information on Amy Wolk, visit: www.amywolk.com

Check out Don’t Tell Mama’s calendar for more upcoming shows.

Comments