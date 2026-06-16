Video: Will Roland sings 'I Love Play Rehearsal' from BE MORE CHILL at 54 Below!

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Grammy, Emmy, and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Will Roland made his 54 Below solo debut with his first new concert in over a decade on Friday June 5. Best known for his star turns in Be More Chill and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, as well as “Billions” on Showtime, Roland’s show consisted of a his unique compilation of Broadway show tunes as well as classic rock hits. Read a review of the show by Sharon Ellman here. With hilarious anecdotes, and backed by a world-class band, Will Roland invited the audience to join him for an evening to reflect on the passage of time, examine his life upon the wicked stage, delight in his recent adventures in fatherhood, and so much more.

The evening was directed by Max Friedman, with music director Madeline Benson on piano, Laura Dadap on bass/cello, Jessie Linden on drums and Chris Peters on guitar

See Roland sing "I Love Play Rehearsal" from Be More Chill.

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