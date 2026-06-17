Review: Norm Lewis Sure Knows How to Throw a Party at 54 Below
Norm Lewis is one in a million. A talent so special, you don't dare miss any of his shows. BROADWAY & BEYOND runs nightly through Saturday
54 Below does a great job of booking talent, but seems to have landed on two long-term commitments with artists Marilyn Maye and Norm Lewis. They are always welcome and audiences come from all over to see them.
Mr. Lewis’s work over a period of 12 years with his longtime pals Richard Jay-Alexander and Joseph Joubert have yielded enough gold to fill many a book and recordings. The iconically handsome man is a superb singer and a fine, fine actor, but it is his warmth and accessibility that have made him so popular and a Broadway favorite with audiences. It’s always a joy to see him and a party for us. The music choices are always fresh, yet he delivers what the audience expects and hopes for, too. Also, the star also continues to turn “fashion” on its ear.
I cannot even try to imagine any other “Opener” than launching this run with Marvin Gaye, William Stevenson and Ivy Jo Hunter’s DANCING IN THE STREET, originally performed by Martha and the Vandellas, back in 1964. The joy just simply erupted in the club and put everybody in the greatest mood, especially with the recent “win” for the Knicks and anticipation of Thursday’s parade to honor them.
Norm Lewis is one in a million. A talent so special, you don’t dare miss any of his shows. He didn’t announce guest stars for this run, but word started to leak, along with photos, on social media. Even Eda and I ran over and got last minute tickets when we heard Hugh Panaro would be the guest. And, tonight, who joined Norm – Andrew Lippa. I guess they decided to go ahead and release the rest of the run’s guests and I can share them with you:
Rachel Green & Jim Newman on June 17 only
Tamar Greene (Hamilton) & Michael Minarik (Matilda, Rock of Ages, Les Misérables) on June 18 only
Pastor Bobby Lewis and two-time MAC Award nominee Stephanie Pope (Chicago) on June 19 only
Angela Lockett (Les Misérables, Parade) and Lynette Lockett on June 20 only
Don’t miss the show, as summer is just around the corner and this will set you up for “entry.” The most fun of a Norm Lewis show is that the stars in the audience are always a joyous surprise.
Norm Lewis: Broadway and Beyond plays nightly now through Saturday June 20 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website here.
See photos of last night's show on Tuesday June 16 below.
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
54 Below
Norm Lewis & Alvin Hough
54 Below
54 Below
Norm Lewis
54 Below
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Ben Vereen
Hugh Panaro & Norm Lewis
Hugh Panaro
Hugh Panaro
Hugh Panaro
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Alvin Hough & Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Andrew Lippa & Norm Lewis
Ben Vereen
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis, Kecia Lewis, Hugh Panaro, Scott Nevins
Eda Sorokoff, Norm Lewis, & Nadine Wong
Christine Andreas, Richard Frankel, & Martin Silvestri
Eda Sorokoff & Hugh Panaro
Norm Lewis & Gail Gordon
Ben Vereen
Norm Lewis & Nicolas King
Sanford Fisher & Denyce Graves
Eda Sorokoff, Nadine Wong, & Norm Lewis
54 Below
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