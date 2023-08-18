Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub

You Ain’t Ready For This WAP - TRUST

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 2 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
BROADWAY BARFLY Will Play 54 Below September 6th Photo 3 Drinks And A Cabaret Show? Yes, please.
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 4 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below

Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub

Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Grabbing that silent T in cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

Well, my rainbow angels, Little Bobby came full circle this week when we took ourselves downtown to the FAB Joe’s Pub to see (and hear) Jackie Hoffman in her newest musical comedy set IT’S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? Full circle because back in 2019 The Lady Hoffman was our very first review assignment on BroadwayWorld and after all this time we can report… nothing whatsoever has changed. Still loud, still darker than the pit of hell, still acid-tongued, Jackie delivered up a full 70 minutes of her murderous brand of hilarity. Taking aim at the state of the world, the state of show business, the state of her own career, and the state of Vancouver - a place she has been banished to for a few gigs. Jackie alternately proved she’s a master of standup, as well as a vocalist of great power, as her musical caldron bubbled over with tunes from the pen of the FAB Bobby Peaco. With musical direction and keys by long-time friend Lon Hoyt, Jackie wailed and whined, pulling her leather larynx and rubber face in every direction they could possibly go. The demands she placed on her instrument while she performed were Herculean, and almost unfathomable, given her diminutive height and tiny frame - in short, she was loud … and she was soft, she growled, she grumbled, she kvetched, she did herky-jerky dances, and made fun of other performers like Bernadette Peters (with a masterful impression). 

Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub

Kicking off her hit parade from Peaco’s pen, Jackie opened with her title tune IT’S OVER, which somehow managed to come across as spritely and fun, and as dark as can be. BEWARE THE AIR BNB was a hilarious paean to the months she spent trapped in Vancouver filming 10 episodes of GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES for a total of 16 minutes of screen time. Periodically Hoyt would call out from behind the piano, “Lantern Fly!!” and the clown princess would stomp the ground screaming about "how we had to kill them"… which finally led to the hilarious LARRY THE LANTERN FLY. Her director, Michael Schiralli, kept the entire show on tight reins in his capable hands, and 70 minutes of face-aching laughter seemed to just fly by. At the end of the performance, Hoffman sang (without any funny business) a Yiddish version of BEI MIR BIST DU SCHÖN during which Steven Smyth, her “hot husband” (her words, and she does not lie) joined her on stage to bust out a terrific jazz trumpet solo. Wrapping up the night with a 1940's-style jump/jive version of W.A.P. was the comedy cherry on Jackie's bitter-sweet chocolate cake, and if you don’t know what W.A.P.  stands for, ask the nearest 12-year-old.

Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub

So, my dearlings, that is WHAT Jackie Hoffman did for her final performance at Joe’s Pub on Tuesday night, but here’s WHY the lady did it. Beginning her career and honing her craft at Chicago’s famous Second City, she came to us in New York some 20-odd years ago and has clocked more than a dozen productions on our stages, and though she has also made Emmy nominated inroads to the television branch of the acting biz and popped up in a big screen movie here and there (BIRDMAN & LEGALLY BLONDE 2), she has remained in New York and remained a creature of the stage. You see, there are 2 kinds of clowns in the world - clowns in the circus who do funny things to make us laugh at them, and clowns in the theatre (movies & TV) that say and do funny things to make us laugh at ourselves. The best of them use their tongues like scalpels to cut deep, make us bleed, and then instantly heal us with laughter. Ms. Hoffman is the latter, and each time it has been this writer’s pleasure to catch her act on The Broadway, Off-The-Broadway, in the clubs, or on a screen, we have marveled, we have admired and we have laughed - oh golly how we have laughed. We in this city are lucky that, given the right set of circumstances, we can buy a ticket and go see Jackie ply her craft live, but for Jackie Hoffman: IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED?, it’s over, since Tuesday was the closing show. Oh well, keep your eyes and ears peeled for ANY opportunity to catch the lady’s act. She is well worth the price of the ticket because she gets…

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Keep Up With Jackie Hoffman At Her Webbysite: HERE

Follow Jackie’s (Are they Still Tweets On X?): HERE

Ande On Ye Olde FaceBooke: HERE

Although Jackie Hoffman's stint at Joe's Pub is ended, there are other great shows coming up, so check out the venerated venue's calendar HERE.

All Photos by Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick

Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub

Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
BELLE Voice Star Kylie McNeill To Return To 54 Below This September Photo
BELLE Voice Star Kylie McNeill To Return To 54 Below This September

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Kylie McNeill on September 20 at 9:30pm.

2
Karen Mason and Christopher Denny to Celebrate 30 Years of Collaboration at Chelsea Table Photo
Karen Mason and Christopher Denny to Celebrate 30 Years of Collaboration at Chelsea Table + Stage

Join in at Chelsea Table + Stage as we celebrate 30 years of collaboration between Karen Mason and music director Christopher Denny. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories. Book your tickets now!

3
Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar to Make Feinsteins at the Nikko Debut with FROM BROADWAY Photo
Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar to Make Feinstein's at the Nikko Debut with FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD

Don't miss the highly anticipated Feinstein’s at the Nikko debut of Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar in 'From Broadway to Hollywood' on September 21st. Get your tickets now for this unforgettable night of entertainment!

4
Claybourne Elder Preaches and Teaches About Being EVIL Photo
Claybourne Elder Preaches and Teaches About Being EVIL

CLAYBOURNE ELDER'S latest cabaret show is a celebration of cutting ties with his past, his seemingly charmed present life as a working actor on stage and screen, and a successful side hustle as the organizer of a unique nonprofit.  

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the Tea. Bobby's a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy... (read more about this author)

Album Review: Actor Turned NYPD Detective Turned Actor Michael Devine Sings His Heart Out On An Album 10 Years In The Making With SENTINELSAlbum Review: Actor Turned NYPD Detective Turned Actor Michael Devine Sings His Heart Out On An Album 10 Years In The Making With SENTINELS
Review: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's PubReview: Acidic, Acerbic Jackie Hoffman Gets Blunt In IT'S OVER. WHO HAS WEED? at Joe's Pub
Streaming Review: The Prince & The President's Progeny Perspire & Prime Heats Up As RED, WHITE, & ROYAL BLUE Steams & Streams On AmazonPrimeStreaming Review: The Prince & The President's Progeny Perspire & Prime Heats Up As RED, WHITE, & ROYAL BLUE Steams & Streams On AmazonPrime
Album Review: Singer Composers Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki Give Us A Cabaret Gift Tied Up In A Pretty Bow With MID-CENTURY MODERNAlbum Review: Singer Composers Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki Give Us A Cabaret Gift Tied Up In A Pretty Bow With MID-CENTURY MODERN

Videos

Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You