Review: A SANDERSON SISTER ACT at Webster Hall A Luscious, Lascivious Start To Halloween

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The insanely popular Halloween extravaganza Jay Armstrong Johnson’S I PUT A SPELL ON YOU returned to the stage on October 12th for its eleventh year of fun and fundraising for the Ali Forney Center, the largest nonprofit organization in America providing housing and other assistance for LGBTQIA+ youths. Created by Jay Armstrong Johnson, this pageant of a program has grown in popularity since its inception, to the point that it is one of the entertainment industry’s (and New York nightlife’s) biggest events of the year. As the title might suggest (for those in the know, and, at this point, who isn’t in the know), the production is a spin on the famous and beloved Halloween movie HOCUS POCUS, for, in the Disney film, Winifred Sanderson (as played by Bette Midler) sings the 1956 classic, which was written and first performed by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. For this annual spoof of the tale of the Sanderson Sisters, Johnson himself plays Winnie Sanderson, while Allison Godleski plays Sarah Sanderson, and Amanda Williams Ware (in previous seasons) and Sydnie Roy (in 2026) play Mary Sanderson. With the three Sanderson witches in place, each year delivers a new cast and a new story to the fans, of which there are many, and for the 2026 iteration, the intention is clearly spelled out in the title of the show: A SANDERSON SISTER ACT.

For A SANDERSON SISTER ACT, Johnson and co. created an amalgam of the Hocus Pocus and Sister Act legends, with the Sandersons getting up to their hijinks while disguised as Carmelite nuns. Along the way in their storytelling, they encounter the Dennison kids (as played by Maddox Martin and Kathryn Priest), The Bride of Frankenstein (Jeanna de Waal), Lucifer (Teddy Wilson Jr.), Wednesday Addams (Isabelle McCalla), Garfield the Cat (special guest Bowen Yang), a demented evil Mother Superior played by Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, and a coterie of sexy and sassy ghosts, ghouls, and goblins played by a barrage of Broadway triple threats, stars from the world of drag, and New York City performing artists of note. The entire production is your most exciting dream come to life, a dream that savors of fashion week, burlesque, rock concert, the Ziegfeld Follies, a circuit party, and the world’s biggest lip sync for your life. It’s the grandest party of the year, and on October 12th, Webster Hall was overflowing with devotees of the series of shows.

The October 12th performance was remarkably smoothly executed by all of the fine folks at IPASOY and Webster Hall. For the occasion (I have to speak personally, now, to give a proper report on the evening), I invited my goddaughter, Magnolia Westfall, an actress who recently moved to New York City, and who had never been inside the fabled venue. Because of my press pass, Magnolia and I were welcomed to enter the venue early, with the VIP ticket holders, where, for an hour before the show, there was a reception in the balcony featuring an open bar and tables overflowing with culinary goodness. After enjoying some of the reception (during which I took an important opportunity to explain to Magnolia the important history of Webster Hall, including the cast albums that were once recorded there), we were afforded an opportunity to stake out the best location for our viewing pleasure (and my photographic needs). I must reiterate how smoothly this all went and encourage those inclined to spend money on the VIP package next year to do so. It made all the difference in our night, and a big part of that was getting to enjoy the DJ tasked with getting the crowd going and, frankly, getting to see the crowd get going. Once the witching hour of 8 pm was upon us, though, it was all systems go, as the I Put A Spell On You team sent out a stunning company of dancers to welcome all with a frantic, exhilarating, and pulsating production number that utilized the full expanse of the stage, runway and all. By the time the terpsichoreans had completed their task, the crowd had been sufficiently amped up, ready to cheer the entrance of their favorite three witches. And cheer, they did

The cast, crew, and creatives of A Sanderson Sister Act are to be commended for what they presented on October 12th, which was genuinely mind-blowing. The fact that these people donate their time to raise money for The Ali Forney Center is one thing, but given what we witnessed on the stage at Webster Hall, we are talking about hours upon hours of time donated to rehearse these intricate numbers and this expansive show. The corps brought everything they had to these dances that blended mystery and mystique, sexiness and sassiness, and a healthy dose of attitude and acting; and the guest artists at the center of the numbers kept up with the dancers who picked them up, threw them around, and slathered themselves all over them. The insanity of the plotline created for the night was matched only by the insanity of the presentation that was unfolding before our very eyes, with songs being belted out over handheld and headset mics, specially-made video projections and skits, and exquisitely rehearsed and performed mashups, remixes, and parody songs that made one wish for a cast album. As one after another, each musical number made more exciting an already electrifying performance, the audience became more and more enthralled (note the expressions of enthrallment on the faces of the people visible in the photos below) until, finally, an hour and forty-five minutes had passed and creator Jay Armstrong Johnson stood downstage center, beaming, and maybe a little bit misty-eyed, listing the multitudes of thank- yous, and pronouncing that the production had raised $375,000 for The Ali Forney Center, the greatest sum of money in the history of the production, and THAT is something about which to beam and be misty-eyed. The I Put A Spell On You legacy continues to grow and create and fundraise and, hopefully, will continue for years to come. It is an invaluable moment in each year of New York nightlife, and in the lives of the LGBTQIA+ youths who benefit from the monies raised.

In 2002, the Ali Forney Center was created and named in memory of a homeless gender-nonconforming youth whose life was taken while they were living on the streets. The Ali Forney Center has a mission to save lives and protect the youth of the LGBTQIA+ community, to provide housing and to empower the youths so that they can live independent lives. The Ali Forney Center is a twenty-four-hour concern where the doors never shut. They provide meals and housing, and employment training, as well as emotional support through counseling. The Ali Forney Center is a center of stability and healing where young LGBT people can begin their journey to independence through the 24-hour Drop-In Center. Nights like I PUT A SPELL ON YOU and NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS are important fundraising events throughout the year.

To donate to the Ali Forney Center, click HERE.

A Sanderson Sister Act will stream this year's performance October 30th through November 1st on STELLAR. Ticket sales benefit the Ali Forney Center. HERE is the link for tickets.

Keep up with Jay Armstrong Johnson'S I PUT A SPELL ON YOU! by bookmarking their website HERE.

The complete list of creatives, producers, and participants is HERE.

The website for Webster's Hall is HERE.

The website for the Ali Forney Center is HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Sydnie Roy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Allison Godleski:

Isabelle McCalla:

Stephen Brower:

Anania:

Jeanna de Waal:

Jasmine Amy Rogers:

Bowen Yang seen with Garnet Williams and Teddy Wilson Jr.:

Teddy Wilson Jr.:

Olivia Lux:

Pre-show Tunes:

Pre-show Dance:

The Show, featuring Hannah Solow, DeMarius Copes, Jimin Moon, Bethany Tesarck, Chance Hoover, Justice Moore, Reese Havoc, Hanukah Lewinsky, Blaine Petrovia, Chelsea Piers, Kathryn Priest, Stacey Badgett Jr., Isio-Maya, Jules Geiss, and Maddox Martin:

Jay Armstrong Johnson, creator of I PUT A SPELL ON YOU!:

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