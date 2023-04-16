Photos: Myriam Phiro In BECOMING MARLENE DIETRICH at Birdland Theater

Thursday night, dear rainbow tribe, Myriam Phiro returned to Birdland with an all-new show dedicated to an icon of yesteryear. In the 60s when Marlene Dietrich was presented a special Tony Award for her concert at the Mark Hellinger Theatre the Broadway community took her to its heart and declared her "Queen of the World." With her new show, La Phiro tributes the strength, the resilience, and the charisma of a great star. Little Bobby was there with his little camera and here's a lovely PhotoPhlash for you all to enjoy. Keep up with all things Myriam Phiro and find out where she will perform next on her webbysite: HERE

HERE is the webbypage for Birdland.



