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Photos: Michael Longoria Hosts Release Party For 'Catch A Wave'

The performance was on April 11.

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On Saturday, April 11th, Michael Longoria performed new music from his album 'Catch A Wave' at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out photos from the concert below!

Catch A Wave, with original Jersey Boys and Midtown Men star vocalist and recording artist, Michael Longoria, celebrates the timeless hits of The Beach Boys! Immerse yourself in the sun-soaked harmonies, iconic melodies, and vibrant energy that defined a generation. The album features a blend of nostalgia and fresh interpretations, all brought to life by Michael's vocals and The Surfnotes' harmonies. 

Save or stream the album here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 






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