Photos: Michael Longoria Hosts Release Party For 'Catch A Wave'
The performance was on April 11.
On Saturday, April 11th, Michael Longoria performed new music from his album 'Catch A Wave' at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out photos from the concert below!
Catch A Wave, with original Jersey Boys and Midtown Men star vocalist and recording artist, Michael Longoria, celebrates the timeless hits of The Beach Boys! Immerse yourself in the sun-soaked harmonies, iconic melodies, and vibrant energy that defined a generation. The album features a blend of nostalgia and fresh interpretations, all brought to life by Michael's vocals and The Surfnotes' harmonies.
Save or stream the album here.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Michael Longoria, James Oblak, Sean McGee and Kayla Cruz
James Oblak, Sean McGee and Michael Longoria
James Oblak, Michael Longoria and Sean McGee
Marissa Rosen, Marty Thomas, Michael Longoria and Eden Espinosa
James Oblak, Kayla Cruz, Michael Longoria and Sean McGee
Natalie Joy Johnson joins, James Oblak, Kayla Cruz, Michael Longoria and Sean McGee
James Oblak, Kayla Cruz, Sean McGee Michael Longoria and Kevin Smith Kirkwood
Elizabeth Skollar, Marcia Skollar, Michael Longoria and Robert Skollar
Elizabeth Skollar and Michael Longoria
Elizabeth Skollar, Michael Longoria and Rosa RIvera
Yaz Fukuoka (Musical Director) and Michael Longoria
Michael Longoria and Kayla Cruz
Michael Longoria, Kayla Cruz and her parents
Danny Longoria, Michael Longoria and Bill Berces
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