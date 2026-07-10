Brianna Kaleen to Celebrate Debut EP with One-Night-Only Concert at the Laurie Beechman

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Singer-songwriter and musical theatre performer Brianna Kaleen will celebrate the release of her debut EP, Growth, with a one-night-only concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Monday, July 27 at 9:30 PM.

Featuring a full live band, Growth is an intimate evening of original music paired with songs that have shaped Kaleen's artistic journey, including selections by India Arie, Olivia Dean, Lake Street Dive, and other influential artists. Blending soulful vocals with storytelling, the concert invites audiences to explore personal growth and change.

After moving to New York City to pursue a career in musical theatre, Kaleen achieved many of the milestones she had long envisioned, including performing on national tours, appearing in regional theatre productions, and helping develop new works. Alongside those accomplishments, however, came the challenges familiar to many artists: loneliness, uncertainty, heartbreak, and the ongoing pursuit of a sustainable creative life.

Following a life-changing breakup, Kaleen wrote her first original song, "Over," discovering songwriting as a new creative outlet. That experience became the foundation for Growth, a collection of songs inspired by perseverance and healing through life's unexpected chapters.

Presented with a full band, Growth expands on the EP's themes by weaving together original music and songs that have influenced Kaleen throughout her life, creating an evening that celebrates vulnerability, joy, resilience, and human connection.

"When I moved to New York, I thought success meant checking every box I'd dreamed about," said Kaleen. "While I was fortunate to perform in incredible productions, I was also learning how to navigate loneliness, uncertainty, heartbreak, and the reality of building a creative life. Writing Growth helped me realize that the most meaningful success wasn't just in the work I was doing. It was in who I was becoming. My hope is that audiences leave feeling encouraged to embrace their own journey, even when it doesn't look the way they imagined."

As an emerging independent singer-songwriter with an established musical theatre career, Kaleen is introducing audiences to a new dimension of her artistry through her debut EP. Growth marks her first concert centered entirely on original music while remaining rooted in the storytelling that has defined her career onstage.

Growth will play The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) at West Bank Cafe for one performance only on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 9:30 PM. The concert runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets, starting at $12 plus applicable taxes and fees, are available now.

The evening features Brianna Kaleen on vocals with music director Javier Siluany (keys), Brandon Reed (guitar), Dewitt Jones IV (bass), and Luis Burgos (drums).

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