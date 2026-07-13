BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES to Hit 500th Performance With New NYC Residency

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Actress, playwright, and producer Jessica Sherr will reach the 500th performance of her acclaimed solo play, Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies, on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM, launching a new residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City.

Written and performed by Sherr and directed by Drama Desk Award winner Karen Carpenter, Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies is an acclaimed one-woman play that brings Hollywood legend Bette Davis vividly to life. Through humor, heart, and Davis' signature wit, the production traces her extraordinary journey from aspiring actress to two-time Academy Award winner, exploring her groundbreaking battle against the Hollywood studio system, her fight for creative independence and equal pay, and the resilience that transformed her into one of cinema's most fearless and influential stars.

Since its premiere in 2008, Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies has been performed throughout 35 states and three countries, including acclaimed engagements at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, London's St. James Theatre, Chicago's Athenaeum Center, and theaters across the United States. The July 31 performance marks a remarkable milestone in the production's nearly two-decade journey.

Adding a unique layer of authenticity to the production, Sherr performs wearing Bette Davis' original red scarf and turquoise gloves. The treasured artifacts were gifted to her by Kathryn Sermak, Bette Davis' longtime assistant and confidante, after she read the play. The pieces have become a meaningful part of the production, creating a tangible connection to Davis' enduring legacy.

"When I began writing Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies in 2008, I never imagined it would grow into nearly two decades of performances," said Sherr. "Reaching the 500th performance is incredibly meaningful. Bette Davis was a trailblazer who refused to let others define her career or her future. Every time I step on stage, I'm reminded of her courage, determination, and willingness to take risks. I'm honored to continue sharing her story with audiences and to celebrate this milestone at the Laurie Beechman Theatre."

The Laurie Beechman Theatre residency includes:

• Friday, July 31, 2026 - 7:00 PM (500th Performance Celebration)

• Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - 9:30 PM

• Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - 9:30 PM

• Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - 9:30 PM

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