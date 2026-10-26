Photos: Julie Benko Performs BROADWAY GOES TO THE MOVIES at Birdland

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Julie Benko returned to Birdland on Monday, October 19, with Broadway Goes to the Movies, a beguiling evening of Hollywood songs presented as part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series. Moving from little-known screen gems to a luminous 'Over the Rainbow,' Benko brought warmth, wit and vivid storytelling to a program that gave familiar favorites and unexpected discoveries equal billing. Check out photos below!

Joining her were Jason Yeager on piano, Benjamin Sutin on violin and Michael O'Brien on bass, whose elegant, responsive playing provided an ideal setting for her expressive vocals. The result was one of Benko's finest Birdland outings, full of musical surprises and the easy rapport that has made her a favorite with the club's audiences.

Benko earned national attention for her celebrated turn as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl, receiving the Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theatre. Her Broadway credits also include Ragtime and the role of Ruth in the original company of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony. A recording artist with a flourishing concert career, she also collaborated with Yeager on the album Hand in Hand.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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