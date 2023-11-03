Photos: Go Inside the SONGS FOR SHALOM Concert at The Moise Safra Center

A benefit concert called Songs For Shalom, produced by Molly Heller and Michelle Beth Herman, was held on October 24th, 2023 at The Moise Safra Center in New York City (130 East 82nd Street).

Check out photos below!

The concert featured some of the most talented Jewish performers from Broadway and Beyond including, Henry Platt (Singer/Songwriter), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob), Ari Axelrod (A Place for Us, A Celebration of Jewish Broadway), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), Veronica Stern (Anastasia), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years Reboot/Les Miserables), Alexander Sage Oyen (musical theater composer and lyricist), Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate), Rebecca Kuznick (Sistas), Sophie Knapp and Dalya Knapp (Les Miserables), Brook Shapiro (Love in Hate Nation), Zach Faust, Jenna Lea Rosen, Lily Librach, and Cantor Ofer Barnoy.

The band was made up of Ben Caplan, Mike Rosengarten and Hannah Cohen.

"The arts has always been a place where people come together to celebrate and support each other, so it felt like a natural fit to bring Jewish members of our community together for this cause.” The concert raised over $15,000 and proceeds from the evening were donated to JNF-USA Israel Resilience Campaign, an organization that provides support and relief for the south of Israel.

Special thanks to the Moise Safra Center and its staff, all of the donors, friends and family that came out to support and come together as a community. We are excited for what the future holds for Songs For Shalom.