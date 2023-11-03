Photos: Go Inside the SONGS FOR SHALOM Concert at The Moise Safra Center

The concert featured Ari Axelrod, Henry Platt, Veronica Stern, Alexander Sage Oyen, and more.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 1 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 2 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 3 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day One - The Comeback Kids Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day One

A benefit concert called Songs For Shalom, produced by Molly Heller and Michelle Beth Herman, was held on October 24th, 2023 at The Moise Safra Center in New York City (130 East 82nd Street). 

Check out photos below!

The concert featured some of the most talented Jewish performers from Broadway and Beyond including, Henry Platt (Singer/Songwriter), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob), Ari Axelrod (A Place for Us, A Celebration of Jewish Broadway), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), Veronica Stern (Anastasia), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years Reboot/Les Miserables), Alexander Sage Oyen (musical theater composer and lyricist), Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate), Rebecca Kuznick (Sistas), Sophie Knapp and Dalya Knapp (Les Miserables), Brook Shapiro (Love in Hate Nation), Zach Faust, Jenna Lea Rosen, Lily Librach, and Cantor Ofer Barnoy. 

The band was made up of Ben Caplan, Mike Rosengarten and Hannah Cohen. 

"The arts has always been a place where people come together to celebrate and support each other, so it felt like a natural fit to bring Jewish members of our community together for this cause.” The concert raised over $15,000 and proceeds from the evening were donated to JNF-USA Israel Resilience Campaign, an organization that provides support and relief for the south of Israel. 

Special thanks to the Moise Safra Center and its staff, all of the donors, friends and family that came out to support and come together as a community. We are excited for what the future holds for Songs For Shalom.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Clyde Alves to Perform Original EP BACK TO US at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Clyde Alves to Perform Original EP BACK TO US at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage will present Clyde Alves, the singer-songwriter and actor who recently starred as Tommy Caggiano on Broadway in New York, New York.

2
Gerrilyn Sohn To Return To Dont Tell Mama With IF JOE ALLENS WALLS COULD SING & OTHER Photo
Gerrilyn Sohn To Return To Don't Tell Mama With IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS

Gerrilyn Sohn returns to Don’t Tell Mama with a tribute to Broadway's biggest flops in 'If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems'. Directed by Lennie Watts, this show promises to be a unique and entertaining experience.

3
Ryan McCartan, Samantha Pauly, Zachary Noah Piser, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR Photo
Ryan McCartan, Samantha Pauly, Zachary Noah Piser, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next installment, Broadway Sings Taylor Swift. 

4
New York Pops Beautifully Opens New Season Photo
New York Pops Beautifully Opens New Season

Under the talented and guiding hand of music director and conductor Steven Reineke, this exceptional orchestra gives Broadway songs a majesty and heft that most Broadway orchestra pits cannot provide.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET

Recommended For You