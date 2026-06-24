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Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut

Cahill performed an evening of beloved Broadway hits, widely adored Irish favorites, and timeless classics from the Great American Songbook.

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World-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill, international concert star and lead singer of Celtic Thunder, made his debut at 54 Below on Tuesday, June 23rd at 7:00pm.  BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Cahill performed an evening of beloved Broadway hits, widely adored Irish favorites, and timeless classics from the Great American Songbook in this thrilling and intimate night of world-class music and storytelling.

A Billboard chart-topper with six World #1 albums, Emmet Cahill has headlined concerts in over 80 cities across North America and Australia, including two sold-out solo performances at Carnegie Hall. His career highlights include performances with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra, starring in multiple public television concert specials, and collaborations with major U.S. orchestras.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill and Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Lee Roy Reams, Emmet Cahill and Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill and Michael Portamtiere

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Lee Roy Reams and Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Seamus Brett

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill and Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill and Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill and Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmett O'Hanlon

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Emmet Cahill and Seamus Brett

Photos: EMMET CAHILL: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY Makes 54 Below Debut Image


Ally Brett and Seamus Brett





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