Paris Paloma Releases 'Pre-Raphaelite' From Upcoming Sophomore Album THE FATAL FLAW
The folk-pop artist draws on Victorian art movement imagery for the introspective new track.
Paris Paloma has released 'Pre-Raphaelite,' a new song from her upcoming sophomore album THE FATAL FLAW, set to arrive on September 4.
The song is described as a love letter to the female gaze, detailing an admiration for women's beauty without sexualisation of their being. Along with the song, Paloma shared a music video directed by Rianne White, inspired by The Three Muses of Greek mythology, reimagined to portray the women Paloma has observed throughout her life with a mixture of wonder, jealousy, and admiration.
Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox
If Paris' critically acclaimed 2024 debut Cacophony, which boasts over a billion streams, offered a window into her inner world, THE FATAL FLAW sees Paris Paloma turn herself inside-out. Taking its name from the opening line of Donna Tartt's seminal novel The Secret History, the album charts the depths and heights of human emotion, with influences ranging from the seascapes of J.W. Turner, the writings of intersectional feminist bell hooks and the romanticism of the Pre-Raphaelites — a world of vast landscapes, ancient treasures and myth woven through song. Its artwork, a great red tree inspired by Ithell Colquhoun's Diagrams of Love, imagines the intricate root system at the album's core: an arc from emotional blockage to overspill, and art as Paris' most intimate relationship.
'Pre-Raphaelite' arrives amid extraordinary momentum for the Brighton-based artist. The singles 'Miyazaki,' 'Stem The Flow,' 'Good Boy' and 'Good Girl' from THE FATAL FLAW have already amassed 30 million streams to date. In connection, Paris' platinum-certified breakthrough single 'Labour' — the song that ignited a global feminist movement — has now surpassed almost over a billion streams.
Additionally, Paris will take her live show back on the road this year for an extensive run of headline dates across Europe and North America. 'The Fatal Flaw Tour' marks her biggest ever run of shows and includes major festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds Festival, Osheaga Festival, Hinterland Music Festival and more. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.parispaloma.co.uk/home/#tour.
Paris' feminist impact has commanded major stages and screens, including performances on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' 'BBC's Later... with Jools Holland' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' with acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Billboard and more. Named YouTube's 'Trending Artist on the Rise,' Amazon's 'Breakthrough Artist to Watch' and Spotify's 'EQUAL Ambassador,' she also contributed 'The Rider' to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, joining a lineage of artists whose voices have shaped the Tolkien universe.
PARIS PALOMA LIVE
July 27 - Ostrava 3, CZ - Colours of Ostrava 2026
July 28 - Chicago, IL - Metro
July 30 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
July 31 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival
August 2 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival
August 13 - Budapest, HU - Sziget
August 14 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen
August 15 - Hamburg, DE - MS Dockville
August 16 - Angus, UK - Summer's End Angus
August 28 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival
August 30 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival
September 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford Amphitheatre
September 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
September 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
September 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
September 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
September 30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
October 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
October 4 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
October 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
October 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
October 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
October 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
October 16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre
October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
October 18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
October 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
October 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
October 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
October 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
November 11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
November 13 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon
November 14 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall
November 15 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
November 17 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
November 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
November 25 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium
November 27 - Paris, FR - Bataclan
November 29 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
November 30 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
December 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
December 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk
December 6 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom
December 8 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus
December 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
December 12 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan
December 13 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox
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