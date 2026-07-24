Paris Paloma Releases 'Pre-Raphaelite' From Upcoming Sophomore Album THE FATAL FLAW

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Paris Paloma has released 'Pre-Raphaelite,' a new song from her upcoming sophomore album THE FATAL FLAW, set to arrive on September 4.

The song is described as a love letter to the female gaze, detailing an admiration for women's beauty without sexualisation of their being. Along with the song, Paloma shared a music video directed by Rianne White, inspired by The Three Muses of Greek mythology, reimagined to portray the women Paloma has observed throughout her life with a mixture of wonder, jealousy, and admiration.

Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox

If Paris' critically acclaimed 2024 debut Cacophony, which boasts over a billion streams, offered a window into her inner world, THE FATAL FLAW sees Paris Paloma turn herself inside-out. Taking its name from the opening line of Donna Tartt's seminal novel The Secret History, the album charts the depths and heights of human emotion, with influences ranging from the seascapes of J.W. Turner, the writings of intersectional feminist bell hooks and the romanticism of the Pre-Raphaelites — a world of vast landscapes, ancient treasures and myth woven through song. Its artwork, a great red tree inspired by Ithell Colquhoun's Diagrams of Love, imagines the intricate root system at the album's core: an arc from emotional blockage to overspill, and art as Paris' most intimate relationship.

'Pre-Raphaelite' arrives amid extraordinary momentum for the Brighton-based artist. The singles 'Miyazaki,' 'Stem The Flow,' 'Good Boy' and 'Good Girl' from THE FATAL FLAW have already amassed 30 million streams to date. In connection, Paris' platinum-certified breakthrough single 'Labour' — the song that ignited a global feminist movement — has now surpassed almost over a billion streams.

Additionally, Paris will take her live show back on the road this year for an extensive run of headline dates across Europe and North America. 'The Fatal Flaw Tour' marks her biggest ever run of shows and includes major festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds Festival, Osheaga Festival, Hinterland Music Festival and more. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.parispaloma.co.uk/home/#tour.

Paris' feminist impact has commanded major stages and screens, including performances on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' 'BBC's Later... with Jools Holland' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' with acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Billboard and more. Named YouTube's 'Trending Artist on the Rise,' Amazon's 'Breakthrough Artist to Watch' and Spotify's 'EQUAL Ambassador,' she also contributed 'The Rider' to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, joining a lineage of artists whose voices have shaped the Tolkien universe.

PARIS PALOMA LIVE

July 27 - Ostrava 3, CZ - Colours of Ostrava 2026

July 28 - Chicago, IL - Metro

July 30 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

July 31 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

August 2 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

August 13 - Budapest, HU - Sziget

August 14 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen

August 15 - Hamburg, DE - MS Dockville

August 16 - Angus, UK - Summer's End Angus

August 28 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival

August 30 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival

September 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford Amphitheatre

September 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

September 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

September 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

September 30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

October 4 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

October 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

October 16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

October 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

October 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

November 11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

November 13 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

November 14 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall

November 15 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November 17 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

November 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

November 25 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium

November 27 - Paris, FR - Bataclan

November 29 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine

November 30 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

December 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

December 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

December 6 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom

December 8 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

December 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

December 12 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan

December 13 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller



Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox

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