POP SINGS 54 Comes to 54 Below This May

54 BELOW presents Leah Rich, Nathan Farrell, Camille Trust, Emiko Nakagawa, Jack Freeman, Sonny Step, Elliot Aguilar, Tina Larosa and Devon Yesberger in Pop Sings 54 on May 15 2024.

54 Below, a venue famous for Broadway stars singing pop music, is having the tables turned on May 15th when prominent pop artists will take to the stage to perform Broadway songs in their own unique style.

Some of the most prominent session musicians working in the United States are coming together to perform their favorite Broadway songs all in aid of Experience Camps for grieving children (www.experiencecamps.org). Led by Music Director Devon Yesberger (Darren Criss) audiences will experience fresh takes on Broadway classics. Funky Sondheim, Punky Pasek and Paul, Bluesy Bernstein and maybe even Jazzy Jason Robert Brown. Proceeds from the night will go toward Experience Camps for grieving children.

Leah Rich (Third Story), Nathan Farrell (Lawrence, Melt), Camille Trust (Shawn Mendes, Fleet Foxes), Emiko Nakagawa (Award Winning Tap Dancer), Jack Freeman (Bryan Michael Cox), Sonny Step (Hudson Horns, MAX), Elliot Aguilar (Post Malone), Tina Larosa (Experience Camps), Devon Yesberger (Darren Criss) in Pop Sings 54 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 15th 2024 Cover charges are $51 (includes 10% and $1.50 in fees) - $56.50 ( includes 10% and $1.50 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes 10% and $1.50 in fees) - $100.50 (includes 10% and $1.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Experience Camps

Experience Camps (www.experiencecamps.org) is an award-winning national nonprofit that transforms the lives of grieving children through summer camp programs and innovative, year-round initiatives. Through compassion, connection, and play, we allow grieving children to embody a life full of hope and possibility. By amplifying their voices, we are creating a more grief-sensitive culture.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.