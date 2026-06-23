PHOTOS: Dawn Derow Brings SING HAPPY: THE WONDERFUL WOMEN OF KANDER & EBB to the Triad
Dawn will bring her one-woman show to London at The Crazy Coqs in July
Comfortable in virtually any performance setting—from theaters and cabarets to gymnasiums and dance floors—award-winning entertainer Dawn Derow brought her celebrated solo show, Sing Happy: The Wonderful Women of Kander & Ebb, to the Triad last evening on Monday June 22. Her dynamic performance in this one-woman show should, as they say in the biz, “have legs” – and speaking of legs, check out the photos. Dawn definitely has the athletic legs to bring it to many venues and audiences worldwide. In fact, she will be in London at The Crazy Coqs in July. Her guests last night were Isabel West and her director David Sabella. Ian Herman supplied the excellent keyboard accompaniment and choreography was by Jason Reiff.
Learn more about Dawn Derow online at www.dawnderow.com
Find more shows at the Triad on their website here.
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
The Triad
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Isabel West & Dawn Derow
Isabel West & Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow & David Sabella
Dawn Derow & David Sabella
David Sabella, Dawn Derow, Isabel West
David Sabella, Dawn Derow, Isabel West
|
54 Sings Bruno Mars
54 Below (8/25-8/25)
|
Brent Comer
54 Below (9/26-9/26)
|
Chadwick Johnson: No Stranger to Love
54 Below (10/02-10/02)
|
That's So 70s: A Trip Back To Peace, Love And Rock 'N’ Roll
54 Below (9/25-9/25)
|
Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration 3.0, feat. Miki Abraham & more!
54 Below (6/29-6/29)
|
Broadway Gone Bad!
54 Below (8/28-8/28)
|
54 Below! DEBUT!
54 Below (8/29-8/29)
|
Campfire Confessions
54 Below (7/28-7/28)
|
54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
|
Kenny Allan Smith: Kenny’s Turn
54 Below (6/30-6/30)