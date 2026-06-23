PHOTOS: Dawn Derow Brings SING HAPPY: THE WONDERFUL WOMEN OF KANDER & EBB to the Triad

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Comfortable in virtually any performance setting—from theaters and cabarets to gymnasiums and dance floors—award-winning entertainer Dawn Derow brought her celebrated solo show, Sing Happy: The Wonderful Women of Kander & Ebb, to the Triad last evening on Monday June 22. Her dynamic performance in this one-woman show should, as they say in the biz, “have legs” – and speaking of legs, check out the photos. Dawn definitely has the athletic legs to bring it to many venues and audiences worldwide. In fact, she will be in London at The Crazy Coqs in July. Her guests last night were Isabel West and her director David Sabella. Ian Herman supplied the excellent keyboard accompaniment and choreography was by Jason Reiff.

Learn more about Dawn Derow online at www.dawnderow.com Find more shows at the Triad on their website here.

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

The Triad

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Isabel West & Dawn Derow

Isabel West & Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow & David Sabella

Dawn Derow & David Sabella

David Sabella, Dawn Derow, Isabel West

David Sabella, Dawn Derow, Isabel West