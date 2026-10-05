ONE PARTY CONSENT to Make Wisconsin Premiere at All In Productions

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All In Productions will present the Wisconsin premiere of Omer Abbas Salem's One Party Consent under the direction of Adam Qutaishat.

One Party Consent follows Fola, a MFA Directing candidate, who goes into their mid-year review with their Dean. Ideological differences on the role of diversity in their academic setting cause tensions to rise. But things take a turn when Fola records and circulates the meeting, leading Dean Healy to report Fola to HR for creating a hostile work environment. Now Fola, Dean Healy, and the university must try to get to the heart of what makes an environment truly unsafe. Salem's play forces us to reckon with the roles of race, gender, and generational assumption as it relates to academia and choices we make when we no longer feel safe.

Starring in One Party Consent are Anya Palmer as Fola, Amber Reagan as Dean Healy, and Chloe Attalla as Sandra/Ms. Brite. The understudy cast features Ash Meeks, Carrie Gray, and Talia Last.

'In a theatrical landscape that prioritizes easy ticket sales and black and white storytelling, Abbas has created a play that sits at the intersections of nuance and deeper understanding, soon to be brought to life by a team of spectacular artists who often go under appreciated in that same landscape. I couldn't be more excited to be at the helm of this unique, new work.' says Adam Qutaishat, director of One Party Consent.

Erica Case, All In Productions Artistic Director adds: 'We are proud to present this timely work by Chicago playwright Omer Abbas Salem. Through the challenging world of academia, the play explores the changing societal norms and how they conflict with evolving views of trust, gender roles and career expectations. I look forward to seeing this talented cast bring these ideas to life under the direction of Adam Qutaishat.'

One Party Consent will take place at The Brick House (504 E Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53212) from November 5th through the 21st, with thirteen performances in total. The 4:00PM performance on the 14th and the 7:30PM performance on the 19th are understudy performances.

Tickets are available at All In Productions' website, www.allin-mke.com.

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