Noah Castillero's ONE MAN FUNERAL to Play Caveat NYC
One Man Funeral will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
TikTok and Instagram sensation Noah Castillero will bring his solo sh- ahem.. funeral.. to 'life', in an absurdist performance that fuses sketch comedy and campy cabaret. Known for his celebrity impressions online, Noah now invites a live audience to experience the mayhem. One Man Funeral will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 9:30pm at CAVEAT NYC.
The show takes place in 2031, and Noah has tragically passed away at the ripe young age of 35. During his short time on Earth, Noah was an entertainment icon, an EGOT winner, and beloved among the Hollywood elite. Close celebrity friends, including Keira Knightley, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Coolidge, give heart-wrenching eulogies at the funeral, recounting Noah's greatest achievements and performances. You will cry. You will laugh. You'll question how he died and why the casket is like.. so tiny. You won't want to miss your chance to see Noah perform live! And dead!
Noah Castillero is an actor, model, and social media presence with over 245,000 followers collectively online. He went viral earlier this year for his impression of Keira Knightley saying "I just woke up".
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