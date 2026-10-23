Noah Castillero's ONE MAN FUNERAL to Play Caveat NYC

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TikTok and Instagram sensation Noah Castillero will bring his solo sh- ahem.. funeral.. to 'life', in an absurdist performance that fuses sketch comedy and campy cabaret. Known for his celebrity impressions online, Noah now invites a live audience to experience the mayhem. One Man Funeral will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 9:30pm at CAVEAT NYC.

The show takes place in 2031, and Noah has tragically passed away at the ripe young age of 35. During his short time on Earth, Noah was an entertainment icon, an EGOT winner, and beloved among the Hollywood elite. Close celebrity friends, including Keira Knightley, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Coolidge, give heart-wrenching eulogies at the funeral, recounting Noah's greatest achievements and performances. You will cry. You will laugh. You'll question how he died and why the casket is like.. so tiny. You won't want to miss your chance to see Noah perform live! And dead!

Noah Castillero is an actor, model, and social media presence with over 245,000 followers collectively online. He went viral earlier this year for his impression of Keira Knightley saying "I just woke up".

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 09 Hrs 39 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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