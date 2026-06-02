Nikki Renée Daniels and More to Join GOTTA RIGHT TO SING HAROLD ARLEN at Dizzy’s Club

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Songbook Sundays will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Gotta Right to Sing Harold Arlen on Sunday, June 14th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM

With Gotta Right to Sing Harold Arlen, Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook swings the legendary tunes of one of America’s greatest songwriters, as Songbook Sundays welcomes in summer at Dizzy’s Club. Celebrating Arlen’s bluesiest from Come Rain or Come Shine and One for My Baby to The Man That Got Away, Over the Rainbow and more, the show is hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas, Broadway’s Nikki Renée Daniels, and JALC favorite Benny Benack III.

Music Director Richard Cummings leads an intergenerational band of all-stars including Gene Torres, bass (Ty Stephens and the SoulJaazz, Harry Belafonte), Damon DueWhite, drums (Branford Marsalis, Hugh Masakela), Ed Jackson, alto saxophone (Count Basie Band, Illinois Jacquet) and Benny Benack III trumpet (Josh Groban, Ann Hampton Callaway).

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fifth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by celebrations of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Jule Styne, Jimmy Van Heusen, Leonard Bernstein and Dorothy Fields. It will continue August 9th with a celebration of Tony Bennett’s centennial. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $60, with student tickets available at $30. There is a $25 food/drink minimum.

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