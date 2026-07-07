Interview: Avery Wilson on Free CARNEGIE HALL CITYWIDE Concert at Bryant Park

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On Friday July 10, 2026 at 7 pm, catch a free, outdoor concert by singer, songwriter, and actor Avery Wilson—widely celebrated for his work as the Scarecrow in the smash-hit Broadway revival of The Wiz and its Grammy-nominated cast recording. As a solo recording artist, Wilson has reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart, and he has collaborated with such giants and trailblazers as Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Babyface, Usher, and Christina Aguilera. Carnegie Hall audiences will also recognize Wilson for his incredible performances with The New York Pops, including in the 2026 program If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B. Hear what Wilson brings to the Bryant Park stage in his headlining debut!

Read a conversation with Wilson about the concert.

What are you looking forward to about participating in the Carnegie Hall Citywide free concert series?

I’m excited about connecting with diverse audiences in open spaces—music that’s free for all has a special energy, and I want to be part of that shared joy.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you’re planning to do at your show?

I’m curating a journey—my signature tracks, some soul classics reimagined, and a few surprises. Expect a blend of vocal power and some intimate storytelling.

You have a pretty packed tour coming up this month. How do you normally balance work and self-care when you’re traveling so much to perform?

It’s all about structure and boundaries—prioritizing rest, hydration, and vocal maintenance. Even on tour, I carve out moments of quiet to recharge.

Aside from your tour and this concert at Bryant Park in New York, do you have anything else you’re working on that you’d like to share with us?

New releases!! —new music that I’m shaping right now (that I’m very excited about) . When the time’s right, you’ll be the first to hear.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Just that I’m grateful for every moment on stage—and I hope everyone who joins me feels that. It’s all love!

Learn more about Avery Wilson and find his upcoming tour dates on his website averywilson.com

Find more information about the concert on Carnegie Hall’s website here. No RSVP is necessary.