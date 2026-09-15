New York Burlesque Festival to Return for 24th Annual Edition
The largest burlesque festival in the world will feature performances hosted by Miss Frankie Eleanor, Jonny Porkpie, The Great Wilfredo, and others at 3 Dollar Bill, Sony
Thirsty Girl Productions will present the 24th Annual New York Burlesque Festival from October 2-4, featuring three nights of performances across venues in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
First launched in 2003, the festival will bring together more than 50 performances spanning burlesque, drag, circus and music, along with burlesque bazaars and other events.
The Premiere Party – October 2
The festival will open Friday, October 2 at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn with The Premiere Party, hosted by Storm Marrero and Maria Topcatt and featuring performances from artists from around the world.
Before the show, Miss Frankie Eleanor and Jonny Porkpie will host a game show featuring burlesque trivia, dance-offs, ring toss and more. The evening will also include a burlesque bazaar, go-go dancers and music from DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness.
VIP doors open at 6 p.m., followed by general admission at 6:30 p.m., the VIP pre-show game show at 6:45 p.m. and the main show at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$50 and are available at 3dollarbillbk.com.
The Saturday Spectacular – October 3
The festival continues Saturday, October 3 with The Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall in Manhattan.
Hosted by The Great Wilfredo, the evening will feature an international lineup of performers in the venue formerly known as Billy Rose's Diamond Horseshoe, which operated as a nightclub and performance venue beginning in the 1930s.
VIP doors open at 6 p.m., general admission begins at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$70 and are available at sonyhall.com.
The Golden Pastie Awards – October 4
The festival will conclude Sunday, October 4 at Le Poisson Rouge with The Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show, hosted by Sir Richard Castle and Veronica Viper.
The evening will combine live performances with the festival's annual awards ceremony, featuring categories including The Hottest Freshman, The Twirling Dervish Award and The Risque-y Business Award. The event will begin with a red carpet featuring members of the New York Burlesque Festival cast and crew.
VIP doors open at 6:30 p.m., general admission begins at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$65 and are available at lpr.com.
Festival VIP passes and the complete lineup are available at thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
|
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
|
The New York Pops Underground
54 Below (10/05-10/05)
|
Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch
54 Below (10/28-10/28)
|
Defying Sanity Volume 2: Breaking the Canon
54 Below (9/15-9/15)
|
Murray Hill: A Murray Little Christmas
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (12/18-12/18)
|
Selda and Derek: While The Coffee's Still Hot
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (11/15-11/15)
|
Natalie Paris
54 Below (10/13-10/13)
|
Marcus Goldhaber: The Promise of You
54 Below (9/18-9/18)
|
Linda Kahn: Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (11/28-11/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS