New York Burlesque Festival to Return for 24th Annual Edition

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Thirsty Girl Productions will present the 24th Annual New York Burlesque Festival from October 2-4, featuring three nights of performances across venues in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

First launched in 2003, the festival will bring together more than 50 performances spanning burlesque, drag, circus and music, along with burlesque bazaars and other events.

The Premiere Party – October 2

The festival will open Friday, October 2 at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn with The Premiere Party, hosted by Storm Marrero and Maria Topcatt and featuring performances from artists from around the world.

Before the show, Miss Frankie Eleanor and Jonny Porkpie will host a game show featuring burlesque trivia, dance-offs, ring toss and more. The evening will also include a burlesque bazaar, go-go dancers and music from DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness.

VIP doors open at 6 p.m., followed by general admission at 6:30 p.m., the VIP pre-show game show at 6:45 p.m. and the main show at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$50 and are available at 3dollarbillbk.com.

The Saturday Spectacular – October 3

The festival continues Saturday, October 3 with The Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall in Manhattan.

Hosted by The Great Wilfredo, the evening will feature an international lineup of performers in the venue formerly known as Billy Rose's Diamond Horseshoe, which operated as a nightclub and performance venue beginning in the 1930s.

VIP doors open at 6 p.m., general admission begins at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$70 and are available at sonyhall.com.

The Golden Pastie Awards – October 4

The festival will conclude Sunday, October 4 at Le Poisson Rouge with The Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show, hosted by Sir Richard Castle and Veronica Viper.

The evening will combine live performances with the festival's annual awards ceremony, featuring categories including The Hottest Freshman, The Twirling Dervish Award and The Risque-y Business Award. The event will begin with a red carpet featuring members of the New York Burlesque Festival cast and crew.

VIP doors open at 6:30 p.m., general admission begins at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$65 and are available at lpr.com.

Festival VIP passes and the complete lineup are available at thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com.

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