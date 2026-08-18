Natasha Castillo to Bring DARIN TO BE DIFFERENT to Don't Tell Mama

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Natasha Castillo will present a new show about American singer, songwriter and actor, Bobby Darin, premiering Sunday, September 27 at 7:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama, followed by performances on Sunday, October 11 at 4:00 PM and Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM. Darin to be Different...The Not So Splish-Splashy Side of Bobby Darin is directed by Lennie Watts, with musical director Ted Stafford on guitar, George Rush on bass, Don Kelly on percussion, and Evelyn Sullivan on back-up vocals.

Everyone knows the hits. Few know the whole story. Through inventive new arrangements and engaging storytelling, Castillo, a 2026 MAC Award-nominee for Best Female Vocalist, explores the lesser-known life and music of Bobby Darin. Come discover the restless artist, passionate thinker, and fearless innovator behind the fame. Discover the surprises, struggles, and triumphs that shaped one of America's most versatile performers in an evening that goes far beyond "Splish Splash.”

American singer, songwriter and actor Bobby Darin, shot to international fame in 1958, with his self-penned hit "Splish Splash," performed on Dick Clark's American Bandstand. Born in the Bronx in 1936, Darin overcame severe childhood rheumatic fever to become a powerhouse entertainer, known for legendary hits "Mack the Knife," "Beyond the Sea," and more. The early 1960s saw Darin perform to sellout crowds at the most prestigious nightclubs in the country, from the Copacabana in New York to the Flamingo in Las Vegas. In 1960, he met his future wife Sandra Dee on the set of Come September, filmed in Italy. He garnered a best supporting Oscar nomination for his role in the 1963 film Captain Newman M.D., with Gregory Peck. On December 20th, 1973, Darin died hours just after heart surgery. He left an indelible mark on the music industry and world of entertainment in his brief 37 years.

Natasha Castillo, a MAC Award-nominated best female vocalist for 2026, is the daughter of the late superstar in Southeast Asia, Dai Ling Chuang. Natasha began her musical career in elementary school and went on to make her Lincoln Center debut with her high school Acapella chorus. She later became the lead singer of an alternative rock band and the Wedding band Eternity. Currently, Natasha serves on the Board of Directors for MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabaret) and has produced and emceed the multi-MAC Award-nominated recurring series “Spotlight on YOU Open Mic”. She is a videographer of cabaret shows (was the main videographer at the Friars Club) and a lead photographer for Nitelife Exchange. She co-hosted the Singers Forum bi-weekly open mic from 2013-2014, participated in the longest running show at the Metropolitan Room that is now in the Guinness Book of Records, as well as multiple variety shows hosted by MAC award-winning emcees Bobbie Horowitz and the late Dana Lorge.

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