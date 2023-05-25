NOT JUST SINATRA Comes to The Cutting Room

For New York City cognoscenti who crave the sophistication of the retro nightclub experience, there's a new show in town.



Presenting Steven Maglio and his Big Band Orchestra in NOT Just Sinatra– a show designed for fans of the Sinatra style, especially for those born too late to ever hear Ol' Blue Eyes in person. The show harkens back to the glittering heyday of Gotham glamour when nightclubs like The Copacabana and El Morocco reigned supreme and saloon singers like Sinatra were always backed by a big band featuring a full complement of horns.



Singer Steven Maglio has well established his bona fides as the world's premier Sinatra tributeer.

Every Saturday night for the past 18 years, he's performed the songs of Sinatra to a room of spellbound fans young and old at the smoke-filled Carnegie Club.



Classic old-school nightclub shows are an endangered species, says Maglio, so he's made it his mission to deliver the full-tilt experience to a new generation. “Nightclub shows began right here in New York City, co-existing for a while with those in The Catskills, Miami Beach, and Las Vegas. But then when The Catskills virtually disappeared, Las Vegas and Miami took a turn toward the theatrical, and NYC went cabaret-style with only a trio accompaniment, I felt that the time is right to bring back the horns to NYC nightclubs!”



NOT JUST SINATRA will have its premiere at The Cutting Room, June 21 at 7pm. The show stars Steven Maglio and his 12-piece big band orchestra performing a setlist of classic Sinatra songs (My Way; Come Fly With Me; New York, New York), and other popular standards not usually associated with Frank (Mack The Knife; King Of The Road; Bad, Bad LeRoy Brown). Trombonist/ composer/arranger Christopher Rinaman will conduct the big band orchestra. Opening act, comedian Chris Monty, keeps the retro theme going with his trademark cool 60's Rat Pack-style of comedy.



Maglio will continue his popular performances of Sinatra Saturdays, the longest running nightclub show in NYC, every week at The Carnegie Club, as well as his annual New Year's Eve show at the Hotel Empire Rooftop Lounge.



Experience an evening reminiscent of a time when The Copacabana was the supreme NYC nightclub and Frank Sinatra, and his contemporaries were the ultimate headliners.

Although Steven Maglio is especially appreciated for his renditions of songs made popular by Frank Sinatra, he is NOT an impersonator.



Steven Maglio and His Big Band Orchestra Present

NOT Just SINATRA



Wednesday, June 21, 7pm show

The Cutting Room

44 East 32nd Street

New York, NY

