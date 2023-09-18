Matthew Scott Returns to 54 Below With THE JESUS YEAR: A LETTER FROM MY DAD this month. The performance is on September 26th, 7PM.

The period of crisis and rebirth that can arrive at age 33 is often called the Jesus Year. For Matthew Scott's father, it manifested in a sinking feeling that he might not live to see his four young sons grow up. So he began writing them a letter - life lessons ranging from sex to communication to spirituality - that was found after his death, when Scott was only 13.

For Scott, the letter became a cherished guide to growing up while he navigated intimate relationships, his professional career, mental health challenges and the early years of fatherhood to two sons of his own.

In December 2021, Scott - who had by then taken Broadway by storm in a string of hits that included Sondheim on Sondheim, Jersey Boys and An American in Paris - wove his father's letter, anecdotes from his own life and a collection of classic pop and Broadway songs (from Paul McCartney and Billy Joel to William Finn and Stephen Sondheim) into a moving and rousing one-man show with direction by Joe Calarco and music direction by Vadim Feicthner.

PS CLASSICS will release Scott’s debut album, and Matthew’s return engagement at 54 Below will also serve as an album launch event. The Jesus Year: a letter from my dad, available in stores as well as on all digital and streaming platforms on Friday, May 19, is drawn and expanded from the acclaimed one-man show Scott has performed at Merkin Hall, the O'Neill Center in Connecticut and at 54 Below. The album, produced by Bart Migal, is currently available for preorder on Amazon.com.

Matthew Scott made his Broadway Debut as a swing in the original company of Jersey Boys, a show he performed in for two years. He starred on Broadway as Adam Hochberg in An American In Paris and Sondheim On Sondheim opposite Barbara Cook and Vanessa Williams. He also appeared in A Catered Affair, and Bess Wohl’s Tony Nominated play Grand Horizons. Matt is featured in the star-studded PBS Special First You Dream: The Music Of Kander & Ebb alongside Norm Lewis, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Julia Murney. Matthew is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama where he met his wife, Broadway actress Kirsten Scott.