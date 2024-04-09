Matthew Rosenstein Will Bring Solo Show “A Pleasure to Have in Class” to Chelsea Table + Stage

The performance is on Friday, May 3 at 9:30pm.

By: Apr. 09, 2024
 After a sold-out first performance, talented baritone and gay divorcé Matthew Rosenstein brings his solo show “A Pleasure to Have in Class” to Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, May 3 at 9:30pm.

An evening of showtunes and stories recounting his funny and touching journey from hopeless people pleaser to performer, the show is co-authored and directed by BroadwayWorld Award-winning director Robbie Rozelle. Music direction is by Canaan J. Harris, who fronts the three-piece band. Arrangements for the show are by John Bronston

“A Pleasure to Have in Class” will play Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, May 3 at 9:30pm. Chelsea Table + Stage is located in the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are $27.50 – 42.50 (plus fees), and there is a $25 food/drink minimum. Livestream tickets are also available for $21.50 (plus fees). Tickets are available here: https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/QFH53LYKu1Edx9xfFjo2


 




