Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers Will Bring KEEPING UP WITH THE CAVENAUGHS to 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, and The Cavenaugh Powers Family will return to 54 Below next month with Keeping Up with the Cavenaughs. Performances will take place on Octobert 2 & 3, 2026. The performance on October 3 will also be livestreamed.

Reconnect with Broadway couple Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers in their new show, Keeping Up with the Cavenaughs. Matt is known for his Broadway roles as Tony in West Side Story and the title role in Urban Cowboy. Jenny starred as Meg in Little Women and Rizzo in Grease.

Watch as the duo navigate the most challenging roles of their lives: parents to three lively (and genetically tuneful) children: the stalwart George, the gregarious Henry, and the queen of the kingdom, Rose. Directed by Joe Langworth with music direction by Phil Reno, this evening promises to satisfy your ears as it warms your heart with their Broadway favorites.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 13 Hrs 35 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming