Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers Will Bring KEEPING UP WITH THE CAVENAUGHS to 54 Below
Performances will take place on Octobert 2 & 3, 2026, with the performance on October 3 being livestreamed.
Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, and The Cavenaugh Powers Family will return to 54 Below next month with Keeping Up with the Cavenaughs. Performances will take place on Octobert 2 & 3, 2026. The performance on October 3 will also be livestreamed.
Reconnect with Broadway couple Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers in their new show, Keeping Up with the Cavenaughs. Matt is known for his Broadway roles as Tony in West Side Story and the title role in Urban Cowboy. Jenny starred as Meg in Little Women and Rizzo in Grease.
Watch as the duo navigate the most challenging roles of their lives: parents to three lively (and genetically tuneful) children: the stalwart George, the gregarious Henry, and the queen of the kingdom, Rose. Directed by Joe Langworth with music direction by Phil Reno, this evening promises to satisfy your ears as it warms your heart with their Broadway favorites.
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