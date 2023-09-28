Leslie Uggams Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back legend of stage and screen Leslie Uggams in an encore of her hit show on March 20, 21, & 23 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

Leslie Uggams returns to 54 Below with her hit show drawing from Broadway and beyond. Featuring musical theater showstoppers, American Songbook classics, jazz standards, and current pop hits, this timeless romp through an exciting song catalog will have audiences cheering, “Hallelujah, Baby!” Expect songs Ms. Uggams has performed to great acclaim on Broadway, from shows including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jerry's Girls, and Hallelujah, Baby!, as well as your favorites from shows like Gypsy, Funny Girl, and Carousel. See the show that BroadwayWorld called "one of the most entertaining and enjoyable shows to play a nightclub this year or any other!”

Ms. Uggams is a celebrated Tony® and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer whose seven-decade career has brought her from Harlem (The Apollo Theater) to Broadway (Hallelujah, Baby!), the big screen (Deadpool, Skyjacked) to television (“Empire,” “The Leslie Uggams Show”). Perhaps best known for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy in the landmark TV mini-series Alex Haley’s “Roots” (Critics Choice Award, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), Leslie has performed to critical and popular acclaim ever since her first professional appearances at the age of nine at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City.

Leslie Uggams: Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 20, 21, & 23 at 7pm. Cover charges are $75-$85 ($84-$95 with fees). Premiums are $140 ($155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.